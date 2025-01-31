“Yuna girl it’s your time to shine”- Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jennie reveals she’s never gotten an invite to do dance challenges

On January 30, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie appeared on Ssook Ssook’s YouTube talk show. In the 27-minute episode, she discussed her upcoming solo album RUBY and brainstormed content ideas with the team. When dance challenges were suggested, Jennie admitted she had never properly done one before and seemed disappointed.

“I’ve never properly done a challenge before. No one has ever asked me to do one with them,” Jennie said.

Fans of BLACKPINK's Jennie soon noticed this and subsequently they flooded the internet with their thoughts on it. One of her fan on X commented:

“Yuna girl it's your time to shine”

While some said other idols might not approach her due to fear of being rejected, others claimed that as Jennie is “biggest celebrity of Korea” other idols might be hesitant about reaching out to her.

“girl ofc they won’t, it’s like asking to beyoncé to do some tik tok challenges = impossible,” stated another admirer.

“I think they are afraid that she will reject you because she is more famous than them.,” commented a fan.

“Girl you're practically the biggest celebrity of korea ofc it's hard to approach you jdkskks,” stated another fan.

Some speculated that following the interview, Jennie's juniors would line up for dance challenges, while others thought that the other singers would be intimidated by the idol.

“may other ask her to do dance challenge soon, don’t be afraid nor intimidated she’s just litol meow,” wrote an admirer.

“now her juniors are about to line up for those dance challenges oddatelier will be flooded with requests for jennie,” commented another fan.

“i bet a lot of idols wanted to but too shyto ask you i mean you're thee jennie kim!,” stated a fan.

BLACKPINK's Jennie shares some insight about her upcoming solo album RUBY

BLACKPINK's Jennie shared the emotional ups and downs leading up to her album RUBY. In a recent interview, she said her main goal is to reward fans for their patience with an ambitious promotional plan. While delivering "good music" is a given, she wants to offer a deeper emotional experience. Jennie also admitted that waiting to release her work was tough, as she struggled to keep it a secret.

"I knew what I was working on, but I can’t imagine how hard it was for fans," she added.

She intended to surprise her listeners with a modest return, but as time went by, she began to worry about how long she could remain silent. Jennie remarked that if she had known the delay would be lengthy, she might have teased her songs more, albeit acknowledging the several causes that led to the long postponement.

One of the most difficult challenges BLACKPINK’s Jennie encountered was reducing her tracklist for RUBY. The idol was determined to create a product that felt authentic to her.

"It’s an album that contains a lot of me, a lot of Jennie," she said.

Furthermore, BLACKPINK's Jennie stated that she removed songs that did not reflect her personal vision or message. She stated that she was able to settle the album's short yet meaningful tracklist.

BLACKPINK's Jennie’s solo album, RUBY, is set to debut on March 7, 2025.

