"MOTHER RECOGNIZES MOTHER" - Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Jennie mentions Beyoncé in her song 'Damn Right’

On March 7, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie dropped her first solo album, Ruby. While the album features 15 tracks across various genres, one song in particular is garnering a lot of attention.

The track, Damn Right (feat. Childish Gambino and Kali Uchis), mentions the American singer, songwriter, and actress Beyoncé in one of the lines. The lyrics of the track states:

"Now you're struggling to keep your eyes on the road/ And you saw me whip my hair in the wind playing Beyoncé."

The song is a 90s R&B-infused track produced by Mike WiLL Made-It, featuring Childish Gambino and Kali Uchis. It blends each artist's unique style with the BLACKPINK singer's soft vocals, Kali Uchis's signature breathy tone, and Childish Gambino's conversational rap verse.

Fans took to the internet to share their sentiments regarding Jennie's shoutout to the Single Ladies singer. One fan posted on X:

"MOTHER RECOGNIZES MOTHER."

Numerous fan reactions filled X timelines, lauding Beyoncé and referring to her as "queen" and "mother."

"Jennie paying homage to Queen B! Love the confidence and power in this line. Beyoncé's influence is undeniable!" one fan commented.

"Love that reference! Whipping your hair like Beyoncé is a whole mood. Celebrating those iconic moments!" exclaimed another fan.

"It’s so good! I am a Jennie and Beyonce fan since 2016 so im really happy with album and the Beyonce mention in damn right," reacted another fan.

More fan reactions on X read:

"The Beyoncé mention in damn right Jennie Ruby knows who is mother iktr," remarked another fan.

"Childish gambino coming in smoothly with the rap?? the beat??? IM OBSESSED THIS IS TOO GOOOODD. this song has a huge potential to be a hit if promoted right cause this is a masterpiece. HONESTLY MY FAVE SONG IM SO OBSESSED and did jennie mention beyoncé or am i tripping???" exclaimed a fan.

"That’s because she’s the beyonce of the group iktr," remarked another fan on X.

More about BLACKPINK' Jennie's debut solo album, Ruby

The BLACKPINK rapper released her debut solo studio album, Ruby, on March 7, 2025, through her own label, ODD ATELIER, and Columbia Records.

The album is co-written and co-produced by the singer herself, featuring a line-up of collaborators, including Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, FKJ, Kali Uchis, and Dua Lipa.

Ruby blends genres such as pop, hip-hop, and R&B, with lyrics that explore the idol's own experiences with relationships, influence, and success.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar in September 2024, the singer opened up about her new album and expressed her hope to inspire other young women with the key message of the album.

"Understand and stick up for who you are," she said.

The album's lead single, Mantra, was released in October 2024 and peaked at No. 2 and No. 3 on Billboard's Global Excl. US and Global 200 charts, respectively. Its second single, Love Hangover, premiered on January 31, 2025, and secured spots on major charts, including No. 29 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 35 on the Circle Digital Chart.

In other news, BLACKPINK is preparing for their fourth concert tour, which will commence on July 5, 2025, at Goyang Stadium. It is currently scheduled to conclude on January 18, 2026, at the Tokyo Dome.

