"Told myself I'm going to make this album as I like it"- BLACKPINK's Jennie on self reflection leading to creation of upcoming first solo album 'Ruby’

BLACKPINK member Jennie opened up about how self-reflection helped in making her first full-length solo album, titled Ruby. On March 5, 2025, Apple Music unveiled Jennie's interview with New Zealand DJ Zane Lowe, where she delved into a deeper conversation about the making of her album, collaborations, and more.

Regarding the upcoming album, Jennie stated that she not only wanted to represent herself, but also reference the inspiration she received while working on it. She stated that while watching the Shakespearean play As You Like It, she reflected on what she wanted to do in life as a person. She stated:

“It's not really only about me representing myself. But it felt like a new chapter opening and I wanted to, I really spent my time referencing many different things about the album, and that's when the play of As You Like It by Shakespeare came in."

She added:

"When I saw the title As You Like It, it just spoke to me so much in a way. I was like, 'Wow I don't know what I like,' you know on the same subject as before, so I told myself I'm going to make this album as I like it I don't care what anyone else is going to say about it.”

More about BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s self-reflection while making Ruby

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Jennie got candid about going on a self-reflection journey in 2024, which eventually opened the paths for her album Ruby. Jennie is popular for being a member of BLACKPINK alongside Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa.

The quartet took a break from group activities to work on their solo albums in 2024. Jennie revealed that before working on Ruby last year, she did not realize that she had not been spending much time on herself.

She stated:

“First of all, I was very shocked. I didn’t realize how much I had been distant from myself throughout the years. The greatest part of this solo project for me was that I finally had time for myself, which was great. I really got to dig deep into who I am and what I am.

She added:

All the self-reflecting moments led to the creation of this album—it was made by truly understanding myself better.”

The BLACKPINK rapper further opened up about that one thing she started valuing in her life after experiencing making her first solo album.

“Understanding my value and believing in that… that was the biggest learning because now I'm not afraid to challenge myself… This is what I tell myself this is my mantra: 'That I love myself, that I'm worth it, that I'm so proud of myself,'” she said.

In other news, following the establishment of her solo entertainment label ODDATTELIER, the BLACKPINK rapper dropped the solo single Mantra on October 10, 2024. This marked her first music release since her departure from YG Entertainment as a solo artist. Notably, Ruby will also be her first album after parting ways with her former label.

Ruby is a 15-track album with the title song Like Jennie, start a war, Starlight, ZEN, F.T.S., with the IE (way up), Filter, Seoul City, and twin.

The collaboration songs on the album are Intro: JANE (with FKJ), Handlebars featuring Dua Lipa, and Damn Right featuring Childish Gambino and Kali Uchis. The album also features pre-release tracks like Mantra, Love Hangover featuring Dominic Fike, and ExtraL with Doechii. Meanwhile, Ruby will be released on March 7, 2025.

