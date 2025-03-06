On March 6, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jennie dropped episode 1 of Behind the Curtain, titled Road to Ruby, on Instagram. Behind the Curtain is a video series showing the South Korean rapper's creative process for her solo projects. The first episode explores the journey to her solo album Ruby.

“This is such a special moment for me, and I can’t wait to finally share it with you guys. I've grown so much over the years and I finally felt like I had a clear vision of what I wanted to say, musically and creatively. This was my moment to share a side of me that people haven't fully seen before," the BLACKPINK star said in the clip on Instagram.

The video is attracting significant attention on social media.

"I need a full documentary of this!! the way it reminded my of solo diaries," an X user commented.

Fans are excited, thanking Jennie for the content and hoping for longer episodes. Some are also wondering if more episodes are coming.

"The content I've been waiting for. Thank you for this," a user shared.

"Make each episode an hour long please," a fan remarked.

"Only episode 1 meaning we'll have more right?," a person said.

Fans are acknowledging the 29-year-old's efforts in making the album and anticipating its success.

"She had put in a lot of efforts in making this album 🥹❤️🥰💋And em so sure it's going to be the best ❤️More power to you Jen," a netizen wrote.

"Very proud of my beautiful Jennie, I love her infinitely, she deserves everything good and beautiful in the world," a viewer noted.

"I'm really proud of Jennie for showing us behind the scenes of the "Ruby" album's creative process. It shows her commitment and hardwork. eagerly awaiting tomorrow," another fan added.

BLACKPINK's Jennie prioritizes music over acting

Jennie has assured fans that she will return to acting, but for now, music remains her top priority. Despite making her acting debut in The Idol, the BLACKPINK member admitted that she hasn’t had the mental space to consider new roles.

Over the past year and a half, the Odd Atelier founder has been deeply focused on music production.

"I've been so invested in music production for the past year and a half that I haven't had the brain energy to think about acting," she admitted.

Global pop star's album, Ruby, is a collaboration between her label, Odd Atelier, and Columbia Records. The 15-track album includes tracks featuring Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, and Kali Uchis.

The first BLACKPINK member to go solo with Solo in 2018 has previewed Ruby with three singles. She released Mantra in October 2024, followed by Love Hangover with Dominic Fike in January 2025. In February, Jennie dropped ExtraL with Grammy winner Doechii.

The South Korean artist will showcase the album with a limited mini-tour, The Ruby Experience. It starts with two shows at L.A.'s Peacock Theater on March 6, followed by stops at New York’s Radio City Music Hall and Seoul’s Inspire Arena. She will also return to Coachella in 2025, this time as a solo act.

In other news, BLACKPINK Jennie's debut studio album, Ruby, has officially crossed 450,000 worldwide pre-orders ahead of its March 7 release, Columbia Records said on Tuesday.

