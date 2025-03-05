"She just copy an Indian song"– Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Jennie faces plagiarism allegations over ‘Like Jennie’ resembling Alia Bhatt's ‘Rani anthem’

On March 3, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jennie dropped a teaser for her upcoming solo track Like Jennie from her album Ruby, set for release on March 7. While fans eagerly anticipated the song, many online users, particularly from India, noticed similarities between Like Jennie and Rani Anthem, a theme song from the Bollywood movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The discussion quickly gained traction, with social media users debating whether the K-pop idol had taken inspiration from the Bollywood track. The instrumental beats and hook of Like Jennie were compared to Pritam’s composition for the movie, leading to accusations of plagiarism.

Some listeners expressed disappointment, pointing out how unexpected it was to see the BLACKPINK artist allegedly copying an Indian song. An X user, @_algernon_21 wrote,

"wait a minute..... Did she just copy an Indian song????"

Bollywood fans criticized the BLACKPINK member's track, questioning whether proper credit had been given.

"It's giving copied .I know Pritam da is a legend but Gurl when will you serve something original and unique instead of copy pasting others ?" a netizen wrote.

"Why does this sound like Rani's intro theme? Jennie, girl???," an X user commented.

"She saw pritam being in every desis top 5 Spotify wrapped up nd decided to steal his nachos," another netizen remarked.

Others defended the singer, suggesting that Pritam himself has a history of taking inspiration from international music, making it possible that Rani Anthem was not entirely original either. Others noted that similarity is only because the names rhyme.

"The irony being, the intro theme of Rani in the film is also straight up copy. what make y'all think bollywood is original???," a fan commented.

"The only similarity is the lines where repeating their names and it's because their names sound similar RANI JENNIE," another X user added.

"ever heard of sampling of music? or are you just dumb as fu*k," a fan mentioned.

More about the ongoing debate & BLACKPINK's Jennie’s upcoming album

Neither Jennie nor her management team has addressed the plagiarism claims. Likewise, there has been no response from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s production team or composer Pritam. However, the controversy continues to trend, with fans from both sides engaging in heated discussions.

Meanwhile, the K-pop idol's solo album Ruby is one of the most anticipated releases of this month. The album is said to feature several collaborations with renowned artists like Dua Lipa, Dominic Fike, Doechii, and Childish Gambino. The album consists of 15 tracks, including pre-released singles Mantra and ExtraL.

Here is the complete list of all tracks in Ruby:

Intro: JANE (feat. FKJ) like JENNIE start a war handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa) with the TE (way up) EXTRAL (feat. Doechii) Mantra Love Hangover (feat. Dominic Fike) ZEN Damn Right (feat. Childish Gambino & Kali Uchis) F.T.S. Filter Seoul City Starlight twin

Despite the controversy, excitement remains high for the forthcoming album, and the debate over the alleged similarities only seems to be adding to the song’s hype.

