“Feel like if it's about Chahee” — Fans theorize as BLACKPINK’s Jennie confirms 'Twin’ is inspired by a past relationship

On March 5, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie made an appearance on Apple Music's The Zane Lowe Show. During the conversation, Lowe noted that the track, Twin, from the K-pop idol's upcoming solo album Ruby seemed like a "letter" to someone. The album is set to be released on March 7, 2025.

Zane Lowe remarked:

"[The song] is about someone, for sure. You aren’t writing that song cherry-picking emotions. That’s a letter."

Hearing this, Jennie admitted that Twin was about an old relationship. She opened up about how personal this song was to her—maybe even the most personal she had ever done. She went on to say the song was quite special to her and shared that she hoped people would feel what she was feeling.

"That song is a very very special song for me, maybe the most personal song. But by the time we were done with the song, I read it back and to me, I was like, ‘Okay, people can resonate with this.’ There’s got to be someone that makes everyone feel this way," Jennie said.

The BLACKPINK rapper continued:

"I think being truthful on that song gave me a conclusion, gave me a clear thought on how I felt on that relationship. That says it all... I’m writing my letter to you."

Following the BLACKPINK rapper's revelations, fans took to X to speculate about the identity of the individual who inspired Twin. While the rapper has maintained privacy regarding her personal life, her past associations became a focal point for fan theories. One fan wrote:

"Everyone speculating about #someone in the quotes but i feel like if it's about chahee i might kms"

Some fans revisited previous interviews and public appearances, seeking clues about her past relationships.

"'A shot to you on the beach, that's a memory' then I remembered chahee & jennie at the santa monica beach," a fan wrote.

"With her album, we'll be able to listen to jennie's personal stories from her own perspective. thousands of rumours have been invented and spread of her life, and finally having the opportunity to know what's truthfully in her heart feels really emotional," another fan said.

"When its abt who we think it is cause she and this person are quite carbon copys of each other osjsksjsj," another fan speculated.

Others reacted in a similar lighthearted manner and expressed their enthusiasm for the album release.

"She said it once and she said it twice!! She wrote a song for her twin flame #jenniekim #gdragon," a fan remarked.

"So it's a very personal and about someone. Okay now I really want to listen to it," another fan wrote.

"This it's emotional song base in her eye's and the way she speak! I can't wait to hear it!" another fan added.

Jennie's Ruby collaborations and musical direction

Jennie's new album, Ruby, is a compilation of tracks she worked on with different artists like Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FKJ, and Kali Uchis.

The album jumps between musical styles, such as R&B, pop-funk, slow-pop, and more. Some songs are already out, like Mantra, Love Hangover, ExtraL (with Doechii), and ZEN, which serves as the prelude of the album.

Love Hangover, which features Dominic Fike and stars Charles Melton, explores the messiness of a tough relationship.

Here is a tracklist of all the songs from Ruby:

Intro: JANE (with FKJ)

like JENNIE

start a war

Handlebars (Ft. Dua Lipa)

with the IE (way up)

ExtraL (Ft. Doechii)

Mantra

Love Hangover (Ft. Dominic Fike)

ZEN

Damn Right (with Childish Gambino & Kali Uchis)

F.T.S.

Filter

Seoul City

Starlight

twin

In celebration of her album release, The Ruby Experience, a limited series of concerts is scheduled at the Peacock Theater on March 6 and 7, 2025, in Los Angeles. Following this, it will head to Radio City Music Hall on March 10, 2025, in New York City.

