“I know how sincere she was” — BLACKPINK’s Jennie reveals witnessing Rosé's past relationship struggles and album creation

In a recent chat on Apple Music's The Zane Lowe Show, BLACKPINK's Jennie spoke about making her solo album Ruby. She said that the process helped her get back in touch with herself. However, while discussing her album, Zane Lowe asked her about her bandmate, Rosé, and how she used her personal experiences to write her album, Rosie.

In response, Jennie said she saw Rosé deal with relationship problems and how those experiences shaped the songs. She shared:

"She did. And I was live and I heard everything live. So, you know, I know how sincere she was about every word that she has made. Yeah, I'm so proud of everyone.

Rosé's album Rosie is about heartbreak and growing as a person, showing what she went through in a tough relationship. In her own interview with Zane Lowe (released on December 4, 2024), Rosé talked about what inspired the song Toxic Till the End, which was first called The Ex.

The BLACKPINK member said the song came about because she knew it was time to talk about a relationship that her friends had heard about way too much, saying,

"That's almost actually was supposed to be called 'The Ex'. We started writing it being like, 'Oh my god, it's about time. We talked about 'The Ex' a bit too much. It's about time to rewrite a song called, 'The Ex'. But then we came up with a better punchline. So we put it in that section and I was like, 'I need to talk about it.'"

A new chapter: Jennie's independent venture with Ruby

Jennie from BLACKPINK is dropping her first solo album, Ruby, on March 7, 2025. The album will feature 15 songs with several Western collaborations with names like Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FKJ, and Kali Uchis.

After leaving YG Entertainment in 2023, the rapper started her own record label, ODDATELIER. Jennie signed a global record deal with Columbia Records in September 2024 in partnership with ODDATELIER.

The idol started working on her upcoming solo album in early 2024, mostly recording in Los Angeles. The tracklist of Ruby is as follows:

Intro: JANE (with FKJ)

like JENNIE

start a war Lyrics

Handlebars (Ft. Dua Lipa)

with the IE (way up)

ExtraL (Ft. Doechii)

Mantra

Love Hangover (Ft. Dominic Fike)

ZEN

Damn Right (with Childish Gambino & Kali Uchis)

F.T.S.

Filter

Seoul City

Starlight

twin

Despite the members pursuing their solo projects, BLACKPINK announced their second world tour for 2025. Their 2025 world tour will take place in multiple shows across major cities, including a second performance at Citi Field in Queens on July 27.

