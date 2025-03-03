"Only thing saving YG from their flop era" — Fans react as BLACKPINK's tour announcement skyrockets YG Entertainment's stock value by 115%

On March 1, 2025, the media outlet @TheePopCore reported that BLACKPINK's world tour announcement boosted the stock price of YG Entertainment by 115%. Stocks surged to a price of 57,553.84 KRW ($40.30), a 12% increase after a long declining trend.

Ad

The group announced their world tour via a teaser on February 6, 2025. The four-member band, comprising Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé, is ready to set out on a second world tour after their 2023 Born Pink tour.

The 2025 tour will kick off in early July with two concerts in South Korea, followed by performances in various U.S. cities before culminating at Wembley Stadium in London.

Prior concerns regarding the downward movement of share prices were linked to the earlier uncertainty surrounding the group's contracts. In December 2023, YG Entertainment confirmed that all four members renewed their contracts for group activities but terminated their solo deals.

Ad

Trending

The global fanbase, known as BLINKs, reacted overwhelmingly to the tour announcement.

"Only thing saving yg from their flop era..."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans stressed that the Pink Venom group is "the pillar of that company."

"There is no doubt that Blackpink is the pillar of that company," a fan wrote.

"The company is nothing without them omg," another fan wrote.

"Cause we all know right now blackpink is YG's backbone..." another fan added.

Others highlighted that the girl group has "saved" YG Entertainment repeatedly.

Ad

"How many times Blackpink will save YG. Bigbang laid a pathway but Blackpink turn it into a highway," a fan commented.

"Blackpink and yg relationship has to be the most interesting I've ever seen in the industry because how can a company make you feel so used but so powerful at the same time. So I'm more than happy at least yg won't see a cent from their individual careers," another fan wrote.

Ad

"YG must be happy they can keep the lights on," another fan added.

BLACKPINK members established their own individual companies

Ad

After terminating their respective solo contracts with YG Entertainment, Jennie was the first group member to establish her company, ODD ATELIER, in December 2023. Following her, Lisa launched LLOUD on February 7, 2024. Jisoo established BLISSOO on February 17, 2024. However, Rosé chose to sign with the YG subsidiary, THE BLACK LABEL, in June 2024.

Jennie released her comeback solo, Mantra, in October 2024 under ODD ATELIER and Columbia Records. She signed a global deal with the American record label in September 2024. Her debut solo album, Ruby, is set to be released on March 7, 2025.

Ad

Lisa dropped her comeback single, ROCKSTAR, in June 2024, NEW WOMAN (feat. Rosalìa) in August 2024, Moonlit Floor in October 2024, and Born Again (feat. Doja Cat & RAYE) in January 2025. Following this, her debut solo album, ALTER EGO, was released on February 28, 2025, under LLOUD and RCA Records.

Lisa signed a deal with RCA Records in May 2024. She also made her acting debut in The White Lotus season 3, which is streaming on Disney+.

Ad

Jisoo released her debut solo album, AMORTAGE, on February 14, 2025, under BLISSOO and Warner Records. She signed a global record deal with Warner Records in January 2025.

Rosé released her debut solo album, Rosie, on December 6, 2024, under THE BLACK LABEL and Atlantic Records. She signed the global deal with Atlantic Records on September 27, 2024.

BLACKPINK's upcoming tour will start on July 5, 2025, at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback