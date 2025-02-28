On February 28, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa unveiled her highly anticipated debut solo album, ALTER EGO. Among the 15 tracks, FXCK UP THE WORLD, featuring renowned rapper Future, instantly became popular among fans.

The collaboration between the BLACKPINK star and Future was first hinted at in the album's tracklist reveal on February 22, 2025. This announcement generated considerable excitement among fans.

Meanwhile, the official music video for FXCK UP THE WORLD premiered alongside the album's release. The MV offered an avant-garde setting inspired by Harley Quinn, as the K-pop idol donned a look reminiscent of both Joker and Quinn.

Although Future didn't make any appearance in the official music video, his rap verse was enough to delight fans worldwide. One fan hailed him as the "Greatest of All Time" aka GOAT and wrote on X:

"The goat."

Fans were delighted to hear the latest track and heaped praise on the two artists.

"Future delivers fire on LISA’s track," a fan wrote.

"She always chooses the best," another fan wrote.

"Future always delivers a good verse," another fan emphasized.

A few highlighted the two versions of FXCK UP THE WORLD aka FUTW tracks: one with Future's focused rap verses and another (solo version) which includes Future opening the song with just one line.

"Do future ever miss? he just always delivers “I secured another check”," a fan commented.

"It’s getting better every listen," another fan reacted.

"Make sure to shazam both Lisa and Future’s verse in FUTW, for it to be able to distinguish which is solo and which is the ft.," another fan shared.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's ALTER EGO: Album concept and themes

On February 28, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa released her debut album, ALTER EGO. This ambitious project was dropped under her label, LLOUD, in partnership with RCA Records.

ALTER EGO is a high-concept album wherein the BLACKPINK rapper slips into five interchangeable characters—Roxi, Sunni, Kiki, Speedi, and Vixi. Each alter ego represents a disparate facet of her artistry, hence the variety of vocal types and musical productions on display.

This conceptual platform gives leeway for the Thai rapper to expand length and breadth from the established silhouettes of K-pop, veering from rap, pop, R&B, and electronic music.

The album features an impressive roster of collaborations, including tunes from Future, Raye, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Rosalía, and Tyla. These collaborations form a brilliant tapestry of sounds and styles on ALTER EGO.

For instance, New Woman ft. Rosalía is a combination of pop and dance, while Born Again ft. Doja Cat & RAYE, engage in themes of resilience and transformation.

Here's the full tracklist of ALTER EGO:

Born Again ft. Doja Cat & Raye

ROCKSTAR

elastigirl

thunder

NEW WOMAN ft. rosalía

FXCK UP THE WORLD ft. Future

Rapunzel ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Moonlit Floor

when i'm with you ft. Tyla

BADGRRRL

lifestyle

chill

dream

FXCK UP THE WORLD (vixi solo version)

Rapunzel (kiki solo version)

The promo for ALTER EGO commenced on November 11, 2024, during the "Lisa Fan Meetup in Asia 2024" tour. This event saw the BLACKPINK rapper debut a cinematic teaser deployed against a dark cyberpunk landscape, giving way to the futuristic aesthetic of the album.

Additionally, on February 18, 2025, the BLACKPINK rapper launched Lalisa Comics in partnership with Zero Zero Entertainment.

The company's inaugural release is a 56-page graphic novel titled Alter-Ego: The Official Comic, serving as a companion piece to the album and offering a visual narrative that complements its themes.

