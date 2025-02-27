“Harley and Joker’s daughter?” — Internet in frenzy as BLACKPINK’s Lisa drops ‘FXCK UP THE WORLD’ teaser & shares 'Alter Ego' track previews

On February 27, 2025, Lisa dropped a teaser for her new track, FXCK UP THE WORLD, which features American rapper Future. It is part of her highly awaited solo debut, Alter Ego, which is set to drop on February 28, 2025.

The teaser shows the BLACKPINK singer locked in a room as a doctor takes a peek inside to see her condition. Dressed in a white and blood-red jumpsuit, she looked up and started laughing menacingly—reminiscent of The Dark Knight's Joker or Harley Quinn.

Social media platforms were filled with fans reacting, expressing excitement and curiosity about the track and album as a whole. The collaboration with Future drew a lot of "how will these two artists' synergies play out."

Previously, on February 22, 2025, Lisa posted the tracklist video, which runs for 27 seconds, on her Instagram page @wearelloud. The teaser shows the BLACKPINK rapper with five avatars: Roxi, Sunni, Kiki, Speedi, and Vixi, each representing an artistic persona of Lisa.

Meanwhile, fans were impressed to see the Thai rapper's new avatar as a psychic villain in FXCK UP THE WORLD teaser. One fan wrote on X:

"Harley and Joker's Daughter??"

The teaser's release sent ripples through the global fan community. Lisa seemingly paying homage to either Joker or Harley Quinn was not lost on the fans.

"She is her own harley quinn," a fan wrote.

"Harley Quinn is that you!??!?!" another fan commented.

"Damnnnnnn i love this so much! LISA JOKER ERA!" another fan said.

Others expressed their excitement for the album's global release.

"Lisa I need u to star in an action movie!" a fan stated.

"THIS IS GOING TO BE INSANE OMGGG," another fan reacted.

"I NEED TO LISTEN TO THIS ALBUM NOWWW," another fan added.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's Alter Ego: A multifaceted musical journey

Alter Ego marks a significant milestone in the BLACKPINK rapper's career, representing her first full-length solo endeavor since her departure from YG Entertainment in 2023.

The album comprises 15 tracks, each delving into various musical styles and themes. Notable collaborations include:

Born Again ft. Doja Cat & Raye

ROCKSTAR

elastigirl

thunder

NEW WOMAN ft. rosalía

FXCK UP THE WORLD ft. Future

Rapunzel ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Moonlit Floor

when i'm with you ft. Tyla

BADGRRRL

lifestyle

chill

dream

FXCK UP THE WORLD (vixi solo version)

Rapunzel (kiki solo version)

Aside from her music endeavors, she also made her acting debut in the Emmy-winning HBO Original series, The White Lotus Season 3. She plays one of the main cast as the manager of the luxury Thai resort.

The series has aired only two episodes till now on MAX and Disney+. Episodes 3 and 4 will be released on March 3 and 9, 2025.

