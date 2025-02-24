"Mook manipulating men with her big brown eyes is so real" — Internet reacts to BLACKPINK's Lisa's sequence in The White Lotus 3 episode 2

Blackpink's Lisa made her acting debut as Mook in the HBO series, The White Lotus 3, which created a lot of chatter online. Episode 2 was released on February 23, 2025, on MAX and Disney+.

Set in the background of Thailand, The White Lotus continues its satirical storytelling about the lives of wealthy guests staying in the titular luxurious resort.

The third season features an entirely new cast, including Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, and Lalisa Manobal (Lisa). The season explores privilege, interpersonal tensions, and the dark undercurrents of opulence itself.

BLACKPINK's Lisa plays Mook, a young Thai woman working at the resort. Mook's character lends perspective to the local staff serving the affluent guests. However, her character is shrouded by a veil of mystery, allowing viewers subtle glimpses of Mook's larger-than-life aspirations such as traveling the world in luxury.

Fans noted how Mook flirted with Gaitok, the resort security guard, who is also in love with her. Although Mook hasn't reciprocated his feelings, she flirts with him or shows him a moment of care to keep Gaitok wrapped up on her finger.

This further solidifies Mook's character arc and possible hidden agendas that might be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

One fan wrote on X:

"Mook manipulating men with her big brown eyes is so real"

Some fans joked that they would love to get manipulated by Mook:

"The way she caressed his arm?!!??? And her facial expression. This is crazyyy, I’m actually really impressed she’s acting real good!!!! She’s such a natural bcs it looks like she’s actually concerned about him but at the same time she looks like she’s manipulating him too," a fan wrote.

"THE MICRO FACIAL EXPRESSION MAKES US UNDERSTAND THAT SHES A MANIPULATOR," another fan added.

"Looking at her eyes and her gentle voice, who could not love Mook? We can't blame Gaitok," another fan said.

Several other fans expressed similar sentiments, lauding the Thai rapper for her acting skills.

"She's really good. her facial expressions are clear and sophisticated," a fan commented.

"This level of eye-acting… on an acting debut… BOOK HER!!! We need to see more of this PLEASEEE," another fan wrote.

"Mook looking at me like that, I'll do everything for her.... EVERYTHING," another fan added.

BLACKPINK Lisa impresses global audience with her debut in The White Lotus 3

The new season of The White Lotus opens by introducing the Ratliff family, led by financier Timothy Ratliff (Isaacs) and his wife Victoria (Parker Posey). Their arrival at the Thai resort hints at some kind of familial strain and personal secrets brewing beneath the surface.

At the same time, other guests in attendance, like the mysterious Rick (Walton Goggins) and his younger partner Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), are bound to make things more complicated.

Titled "Special Treatments," the second episode narrows into the more focused interplay between the guests. Chelsea, on her part, finds herself enamored with a snake-shaped gold necklace from the hotel's boutique. The episode reveals a troubled history behind Rick and how complex his relationship with Chelsea.

It delves into how she got attracted to him not only emotionally but physically as well. The narrative suggests that Chelsea is really in love with Rick, following him with her heart and soul as well as with lust and not for his money.

In The White Lotus 3 episode 1, Jaclyn Lemon, an acclaimed TV star, enters the story with her lifelong friends, Kate and Laurie. Turmoil occurs when Laurie feels like a fifth wheel at dinner and depressingly walks into her room.

Meanwhile, the episode introduces Lisa standing beside her broken-down scooter. He asks for help from Gaitok as they arrive at the resort together.

In The White Lotus 3 episode 2, the narrative goes deeper into the complicated relationships among the guests, exploring Rick's and Chelsea's fiery bond: passionate and precarious all at once.

While Chelsea wants to help Rick heal from his past trauma, their connection oftentimes stops deeper emotional intimacy in its tracks.

Another subplot in The White Lotus 3 sees Timothy Ratliff (Jason Isaac) getting a secret call from an old confidant, Kenny. Voiced by Ke Huy Quan, Kenny informs Timothy that the FBI has been investigating Timothy and his associates' past illicit dealings, thus adding suspense to Timothy's story.

Meanwhile, despite their best efforts, history reveals that Jaclyn, Kate, and Laurie can't quite pull off this friendship. The longstanding bond suddenly starts to splinter into cracks, revealing tensions and differences that throw their relationship into crisis.

The White Lotus 3 episode ends in suspense as every character seems to have a hidden agenda—love, money, fame, or something more sinister.

The White Lotus 3 is streaming on the OTT platforms HBO MAX and Disney+. Episode 3 will be aired on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

