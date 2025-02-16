Fact Check: Is BLACKPINK's Lisa going to be in The White Lotus season 3? Explained

The White Lotus season 3 is the latest installment of the anthology series created, written, and directed by Mike White. The show's season 3 was renewed on November 18, 2022, and is slated to premiere on Sunday, February 16, 2025, on HBO and Max. It is set in Thailand's White Lotus hotel and follows the guests during their weeklong stay that ends up having a lasting consequence on their lives.

This season's main cast includes BLACKPINK's Lisa along with Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Jason Isaacs, Aimee Lou Wood, Patravadi Mejudhon, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and many others.

The White Lotus season 3's official synopsis, as per Max, reads:

"This social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week."

Who does Lisa play in The White Lotus season 3?

On February 12, 2024, Variety exclusively revealed that BLACKPINK's Lisa, credited as Lalisa Manobal, had signed on to star in The White Lotus season 3. She will play a health mentor named Mook who works at the White Lotus' Thailand location. The world-famous singer marks her acting debut in Hollywood with HBO's satirical comedy-drama series.

While speaking to Variety on February 14, 2025, Lisa mentioned that she was a huge fan of the series prior to joining it. Her character, Mook, shares a romantic friendship with the resort’s security guard Gaitok, played by Tayme Thapthimthong. In the same interview, Lisa called Mook a "flirtier" version of herself.

"She’s just me, but flirtier and lady-like, because in real life, I’m more like a tomboy," she said.

Lisa shared that her nerves got the best of her on her first day of shooting, adding that she was "so nervous" that she forgot her lines.

Furthermore, Lisa is not the only Thai actor on the show as she is joined by fellow Thai performers: Patravadi Mejudhon and Tayme Thapthimthong. The former plays one of the hotel owners named Sritala Hollinger, while the latter plays the security guard Gaitok.

What to expect from The White Lotus season 3?

In December 2022, Mike White told HBO that The White Lotus season 3 will explore themes of "Eastern religion and spirituality."

"I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality."

On January 24, 2025, he told Time Magazine that fans can expect the latest season to be "grander, more epic—and much, much darker." He went on to say:

"I do feel like the other seasons were a rehearsal for this one. There’s stuff that I’ve never directed before."

The White Lotus season 3 features eight episodes that will air between February 16, to April 6, 2025. It will delve into the lives of the guests and staff at the resort chain's Thailand location over one memorable week. The latest season will focus on an entirely new cast, with the exception of Natasha Rothwell, who will reprise her role as Belinda Lindsey from season 1.

The wealthy Ratliffs will be among the many guests staying at the famous hotel. Timothy (Jason Isaacs), his wife Victoria (Parker Posey), and their three kids -Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), and Lochlan (Sam Nivola) land in Thailand for a family vacation. However, things spiral out of control after Timothy loses his fortune and resorts to desperate measures to cope with it.

Also, Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood will star as a romantic couple struggling to bond on their vacation due to their massive age gap. Lastly, Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, and Michelle Monaghan will play middle-aged women whose decades-long friendship unravels on the weeklong girls' trip.

