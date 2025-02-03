The White Lotus season 3: Release date and time, where to watch, plot and more

The White Lotus season 3 is scheduled to release on February 16, 2025, on HBO and Max. Created, written, and directed by Mike White, the latest season of the anthology series follows the escapades of the guests and employees of Thailand's White Lotus Hotel. The show is executive-produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine.

The critically acclaimed comedy-drama series debuted its first season on July 11, 2021, followed by its second season on October 30, 2022. Moreover, The White Lotus will return for a fourth season as its renewal was announced on January 22, 2025.

Max has described the official synopsis of the latest season as follows:

"This social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week."

How to watch The White Lotus season 3?

The White Lotus season 3 will air weekly on Sundays at 9 PM ET from February 16, 2025, to April 6, 2025. The latest season features eight hour-long episodes that are written and directed by Mike White.

Below is the release date schedule of all episodes from season 3:

Episode 1 titled Same Spirits, New Forms will air on February 16, 2025

Episode 2 will air on February 23, 2025

Episode 3 will air on March 2, 2025

Episode 4 will air on March 9, 2025

Episode 5 will air on March 16, 2025

Episode 6 will air on March 23, 2025

Episode 7 will air on March 30, 2025

Episode 8 will air on April 6, 2025

Where to watch The White Lotus season 3?

All episodes of The White Lotus season 3 will premiere on HBO. Fans without a cable connection can stream the episodes on Max on the same date, a few hours after its TV premiere.

Max offers three subscription plans for viewers based on their viewing needs. The basic Ad-Lite plan costs $9.99 per month and $99.99 per year. The Ad-free plan costs $16.99 per month and $169.99 per year. The Ultimate ad-free plan costs $20.99 per month and $209.99 per year.

Additionally, Max is also available as a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu for the price of $16.99 per month with ads and $29.99 per month without ads. Lastly, the recently released Max and Starz bundle is another great option as it offers viewers access to the vast catalog of both platforms for just $20.99 per month.

What to expect from The White Lotus season 3?

Mike White revealed The White Lotus season 3's theme during an interview for HBO in December 2022 by saying:

"I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality."

The upcoming season brings back the familiar character of Belinda Lindsey (Natasha Rothwell), the ambitious spa manager of the Maui resort from season 1, who now works at the hotel chain's Thailand location.

In the third season, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, and Leslie Bibb appear as three long-time friends who arrive at the luxurious hotel for a relaxing week-long girls’ trip. However, things don’t go as planned as unresolved tensions rise to the surface, making way for plenty of drama.

Furthermore, Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood play a May-December couple staying at the White Lotus. Their massive age difference causes friction in their romantic relationship as Wood’s free-spirited nature clashes with her much older boyfriend’s brusque attitude.

Other guests include the wealthy businessman Timothy Ratliff, who is on a family vacation with his wife, Victoria, and their three children - Saxson, Piper, and Lochlan. Saxson works for his father’s company, Piper is a college student majoring in religion studies, while Lochlan is a senior in high school.

Their vacation turns sour after Timothy loses the family’s wealth, leaving his wife and kids to grapple with their newfound situation.

Season 3 also includes Thai actors like Patravadi Mejudhon, whose character Sritala is one of the hotel’s owners and creator of its wellness program. Tayme Thapthimthong plays the security guard Gaitok. Lastly, Lalisa Manobal, Blackpink’s Lisa, plays the health specialist Mook at the White Lotus Hotel.

On January 24, 2025, White told Time Magazine that the show's third installment is "much, much darker" than its previous two outings. Speaking of the characters, he remarked:

"They’re all in some kind of hurt. Like, they’re all dead, but they don’t know it….. I do feel like the other seasons were a rehearsal for this one."

Who will appear in The White Lotus season 3?

In addition to Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus season 3 features an entirely new cast. The full cast list is mentioned below:

Natasha Rothwell as Belinda Lindsey

Leslie Bibb as Kate

Carrie Coon as Laurie

Michelle Monaghan as Jaclyn

Walton Goggins as Rick Hatchett

Sarah Catherine Hook as Piper Ratliff

Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff

Lalisa Manobal as Mook

Sam Nivola as Lochlan Ratliff

Patravadi Mejudhon as Sritala Hollinger

Parker Posey as Victoria Ratliff

Christian Friedel as Fabian

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Saxton Ratliff

Tayme Thapthimthong as Gaitok

Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea

Nicholas Duvernay

Morgana O'Reilly as Pam

Charlotte Le Bon

Arnas Fedaravičius

Scott Glenn as Jim Hollinger

Dom Hetrakul as Pornchai

Julian Kostov

Shalini Peiris as Amrita

