"We knew the role was minor" — Fans react as The White Lotus 3 faces accusations of sidelining BLACKPINK's Lisa despite promotions

The highly anticipated third season of HBO's The White Lotus recently came under scrutiny as fans reacted over the limited screen time allotted to BLACKPINK's Lisa, who makes her acting debut in the series.

The VIP screening was held on February 11, 2025, and critics like The Hollywood Reporter, Consequence, and more, praised actor debutant Lisa's role in the Emmy-winning series.

The Thai singer and rapper, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, portrays Mook, a resort employee, in the third season.

Lisa's involvement in The White Lotus season 3 was first revealed in a teaser released on November 10, 2024, where she is seen welcoming guests with the line, "Welcome to Thailand, ka." This brief glimpse heightened anticipation among her global fanbase, eager to see more of her performance.

Trending

However, following the premiere on February 16, 2025, many viewers took to social media to voice their concerns about Lisa's minimal presence in the initial episodes after Daniel Fienberg from The Hollywood Reporter stated that the K-pop idol's portrayal was limited. Television critic Daniel Fienberg wrote:

"The failure to make the Thai characters more complicated shortchanges the actors, particularly Manobal, who has a surfeit of charisma but very little to do with it, even in a later episode that teases Mook dancing as part of the resort’s entertainment, then barely features one of the world’s more internationally recognizable celebrities."

As such, fans took to social media to express themselves:

"We knew the role was minor. But this is saying Lisa's acting is good? That would land her better roles right?"

Comment byu/Agitated-Distance740 from discussion inBlackPink Expand Post

Since it was Lisa's first acting job, internet users discussed how becoming a member of the main cast of a "prestigious" HBO series like The White Lotus was a good way to launch her acting career.

"You expected a leading role on an award winning show that has a huge ensemble for a first time actor? A nice minor role that can introduce her to the world and that's good enough. Based on a bunch of early reviews, she does a very good job with her acting and it will probably lead to more roles and bigger opportunities..." a fan wrote.

"I mean...it was obvious that she was gonna play a minor role in the series. Hollywood ain't like Hallyu where they put an inexperienced actor into a lead role," another fan wrote.

"I mean this is not surprising, the White Lotus story has always focused on the guests to the resort, the focus on staff tend to be minor except for one or two, I have read multiple reviews and Lisa's character has a plot line with another thai character, and reviewers have largely praised her performance. I think it's a decent part for her debut role in such a prestigious series," another fan added.

Several other fans expressed that although Lisa was "underutilized" in The White Lotus Season 3, it made viewers want to see her more, setting her up for a fulfilling acting career.

"Nice, Decent review for lisa, But hoped for a bigger role to push her album, but i guess its fine, can make a more rounded resume," a fan remarked.

"There are some positives here. One, the show is getting favorable reviews. Two, Lisa is being called underutilized, and it's better to leave people wanting more than to wear out her welcome right off the bat. Three, Lisa wasn't given the challenge of carrying the entire season on her shoulders. That would have been too much pressure for a newcomer," another fan stated.

The White Lotus season 3 lauded for acting performances

Expand Tweet

HBO's acclaimed anthology series, The White Lotus, returns with its third season, transporting viewers to the exotic landscapes of Thailand. Set to premiere on February 16, 2025, this season delves into themes of death, Eastern religion, and spirituality, offering a satirical yet profound exploration of human nature.

The third season is scheduled to premiere on February 16, 2025, on HBO, with episodes airing weekly.

While specific plot details remain under wraps, series creator Mike White hinted that the third installment will provide a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. This thematic shift follows the show's tradition of exploring complex societal issues within the microcosm of a luxury resort setting.

True to its anthology format, The White Lotus season 3 introduces a fresh ensemble cast, blending new faces with returning talent:

Leslie Bibb as Kate: One of three longtime friends reuniting on a girls' trip.

as Kate: One of three longtime friends reuniting on a girls' trip. Carrie Coon as Laurie: Another member of the trio of friends on the reunion trip.

as Laurie: Another member of the trio of friends on the reunion trip. Walton Goggins as Rick Hatchett: A man vacationing with his young girlfriend, Chelsea.

as Rick Hatchett: A man vacationing with his young girlfriend, Chelsea. Sarah Catherine Hook as Piper Ratliff: A college senior studying religion, and the middle child of Timothy and Victoria.

as Piper Ratliff: A college senior studying religion, and the middle child of Timothy and Victoria. Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff: A wealthy businessman vacationing with his wife, Victoria, and their children.

as Timothy Ratliff: A wealthy businessman vacationing with his wife, Victoria, and their children. Lalisa Manobal (Lisa of BLACKPINK) as Mook: A "health mentor" for guests at the White Lotus resort.

as Mook: A "health mentor" for guests at the White Lotus resort. Michelle Monaghan as Jaclyn Lemon: The third member of the longtime friends reuniting on a girls' trip.

as Jaclyn Lemon: The third member of the longtime friends reuniting on a girls' trip. Sam Nivola as Lochlan Ratliff: A high school senior and the youngest child of Timothy and Victoria.

as Lochlan Ratliff: A high school senior and the youngest child of Timothy and Victoria. Lek Patravadi as Sritala: One of the owners of the White Lotus, who pioneered its health program.

as Sritala: One of the owners of the White Lotus, who pioneered its health program. Parker Posey as Victoria Ratliff: Timothy's wife and mother to Saxon, Piper, and Lochlan.

as Victoria Ratliff: Timothy's wife and mother to Saxon, Piper, and Lochlan. Natasha Rothwell as Belinda Lindsey: Reprising her role from Season 1 as the spa manager from the White Lotus resort in Hawaii.

as Belinda Lindsey: Reprising her role from Season 1 as the spa manager from the White Lotus resort in Hawaii. Patrick Schwarzenegger as Saxon Ratliff: The oldest child of Timothy and Victoria, who works for his father's company.

as Saxon Ratliff: The oldest child of Timothy and Victoria, who works for his father's company. Tayme Thapthimthong as Gaitok: A security guard at the White Lotus.

as Gaitok: A security guard at the White Lotus. Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea: The S*x Education famed actress plays a free-spirited lady traveling with Rick (her much older boyfriend) to Thailand.

Notably, Natasha Rothwell's return as Belinda marks a significant connection to the series' inaugural season, offering continuity amidst the new narrative.

Filming for The White Lotus season 3 commenced in February 2024, with principal photography taking place across various locations in Thailand, including Bangkok, Phuket, and Ko Samui. The production wrapped in August 2024.

Ahead of its premiere, season 3 garnered positive reviews from critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a 92% approval rating based on 51 reviews, with an average rating of 7.8/10. Metacritic reports a score of 77 out of 100, based on 27 critic reviews, indicating generally favorable feedback.

In other news, BLACKPINK's Lisa is set to drop her debut solo studio album, ALTER EGO, on February 28, 2025. One of the album's pre-released singles, Born Again (feat. Doja Cat & RAYE) was featured as one of the soundtracks for The White Lotus season 3 as revealed in one of the show's teaser clips.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback