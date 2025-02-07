What does 'Born Again' mean? Decoding the symbolism and representations of BLACKPINK's Lisa latest MV featuring Doja Cat & RAYE

BLACKPINK's Lisa's latest music video, Born Again, featuring Doja Cat and RAYE, was released on February 7, 2025. The symbolism of the video's theme is a rich tapestry of symbolism and imagery that delves into themes of transformation, empowerment, and the exploration of the feminine archetype.

Directed by Bardia Zeinali, the video serves as a visual companion to the song's empowering message, portraying the trio in various powerful and evocative roles.

The video is divided into distinct parts, each showcasing the artists in different personas that align with the Triple Goddess archetype in neopagan traditions: the Maiden, the Mother, and the Crone. This triad represents the three stages of a woman's life and is often associated with the phases of the moon.

: Symbolizing youth and new beginnings, the Maiden is often depicted as a young woman. In the video, the initial scenes with the artists in black attire may represent this phase, indicating the start of a transformative journey. Mother : Representing fertility, nurturing, and power, the Mother is a mature woman. The scenes where the artists don white and silver goddess-like outfits could symbolize this phase, highlighting themes of creation and empowerment.

: Representing fertility, nurturing, and power, the Mother is a mature woman. The scenes where the artists don white and silver goddess-like outfits could symbolize this phase, highlighting themes of creation and empowerment. Crone: Symbolizing wisdom and the end of cycles, the Crone is an elderly woman. While not directly depicted, the progression of the video suggests a journey towards wisdom and self-realization, embodying the Crone's attributes.

Throughout the video, some elements suggest the artists are embodying roles akin to guardians of forbidden knowledge. The use of ritualistic imagery, such as the holding of an apple by Lisa, evokes the biblical story of Eve and the forbidden fruit, symbolizing the pursuit of knowledge and the complexities of temptation.

Decoding Lisa’s 'Born Again' MV feat. Doja Cat and RAYE. (Images via YouTube/LLOUD)

BLACKPINK's Lisa Born Again MV featuring Doja Cat & RAYE details, themes, and symbolism explored

Born Again music video's gothic-inspired aesthetic, featuring sleek black ensembles and dark, ethereal visuals, aligns with the concept of the dark feminine. This archetype embraces the shadow aspects of femininity, such as mystery, power, and transformation.

In Kabbalistic tradition, Binah is the sephirah associated with understanding and is linked to the planet Saturn, which represents structure and discipline. The video's structured progression through different symbolic stages reflects these themes, suggesting a journey toward deeper understanding and self-discipline.

The collaboration of Lisa, Doja Cat, and RAYE can be interpreted as a representation of a false trinity, an inversion of the traditional Holy Trinity. This is depicted through their portrayal of powerful, independent figures that challenge traditional religious archetypes, embracing themes of self-empowerment and personal transformation.

Referencing the Holy Trinity and connecting with rebirth, power, and transformation. (Image via YouTube/LLOUD)

Lisa's previous solo singles, NEW WOMAN (feat. Rosalìa) and ROCKSTAR, touched on the themes of self-empowerment, challenging stereotypes, and shedding old skin.

Furthermore, Lisa's platinum blonde hair in the Born Again video serves as a potent symbol. Blonde hair is often associated with purity and enlightenment; however, in this context, it can be interpreted as representing false enlightenment or the illusion of purity.

The apple held by Lisa is a multifaceted symbol. Traditionally, the apple represents temptation and the fall of man, as seen in the story of Adam and Eve. In the video, it symbolizes the allure of forbidden knowledge and the traps of the material world.

This ties into themes of deception, control, and the pursuit of false enlightenment, echoing the serpent's role in the biblical narrative.

Adam and Eve's garden and apple representation in 'Born Again' MV. (Images via YouTube/LLOUD)

One of the most striking visuals in the Born Again music video is the expansive field of white orchid flowers. The imagery evokes a sense of purity and tranquility. In various cultural contexts, white orchid flowers symbolize innocence, purity, and new beginnings.

However, considering the video's themes, Lisa seemingly hints at her new beginnings as a solo artist and the founder of the music label, LLOUD.

Born Again music video's surreal and dreamlike sequences may symbolize these artificial constructs, suggesting a commentary on the illusions and deceptions present in the material world.

Doja Cat in a modified nun's attire with a cross hanging around her neck. (Image via YouTube/LLOUD)

This aligns with the overarching theme of seeking true enlightenment and breaking free from imposed limitations or mental constructs that individuals create, possibly as a result of trauma or manipulation.

The cross necklace featured in the video is a potent symbol with layered meanings. Traditionally, the cross represents spirituality and sacrifice.

For a visual experience of these themes, you can watch the official music video of Born Again (feat. Doja Cat & RAYE) below:

Lisa's debut solo album, ALTER EGO, is scheduled for a global release on February 28, 2025, through Lloud and RCA Records. The album includes twelve tracks.

