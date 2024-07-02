What is BLACKPINK Lisa's Zodiac sign? Western and Thai standards explored

BLACKPINK Lisa's latest single, ROCKSTAR, released on June 28, 2024, and received worldwide praise. The CEO of LLOUD dropped a new behind-the-scenes video on her company's official YouTube video on July 2. The video gave fans a glimpse of the creative process and filming of her new release.

In the video, her choreographer asked Lisa about her zodiac sign, and Lisa stated that she was born in late March. The choreographer stated that she is an Aries, as per Western astrology; hence, her music and work represent the energy of fire. However, according to Thai astrology, people born between March 14 and April 14 fall under the Pisces sign.

Additionally, Lisa and her crew discussed gender inclusivity and embracing various ethnicities—for which Thailand is lauded globally—in her new behind-the-scenes video.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Exploring the difference between Western and Thai astrology after Lisa's revelation in her latest behind-the-scenes video

The Western zodiac system and Thailand's Vedic astrology differ significantly. Western astrology uses the tropical zodiac, based on star positions at 0 AD, while Vedic astrology uses the sidereal zodiac, aligning with current constellation positions. Sidereal astrology factors in variables like Earth's tilt and changes in star distances, unlike the Western system which remained aligned until around 285 AD.

The ancient Thai people were materialism practitioners who forecasted from nature before the advent of Hinduism. Thailand's king, Rama IV (1804 to 1868), was fascinated by astronomy and created his method of divination.

His method included mathematics and showed by adding one's birth month, birth date, and birth year based on the Chinese zodiac year, one may find their fortune number by subtracting 10 from each number until they are left with only one digit. For instance, if someone is born on Tuesday (2), in July (7), and in the year of the pig (12), it will be 2+7+12 = 21. Then subtract 21 by 10 until it leaves a single digit.

Expand Tweet

The historical foundation of Western astrology is found in Ptolemy's Tetrabiblos (2nd century CE), which was a development of Hellenistic and eventually Babylonian customs. In Western popular culture, astrology is simplified to sun sign astrology, which only accounts for the person's birthdate and the "position of the Sun" on that date.

Based on the Western zodiac system, Lisa is an Aries sign, which is a fire element on the astrological chart. The sign represents passion, motivation, and being a confident leader. Whereas, as per Thailand's King Rama IV's derived astrology, Lisa's zodiac is a rat and a Pisces.

Lisa paid shop owners and vendors to close down Bangkok's Yaowarat for the filming of ROCKSTAR

Expand Tweet

For the filming of ROCKSTAR, Lisa paid each shop owner and vendor $540 (20,000 Thai Baht) to close down Bangkok's busy Yaowarat neighborhood for a few hours.

Furthermore, the Thailand Tourism Authority lauded the BLACKPINK idol's effort in displaying the country's rich culture. The Thailand Tourism Authority stated that the BLACKPINK rapper's new music video will bring more tourists to Yaowarat's Chinatown.

ROCKSTAR's music video rose to the top of the YouTube trending song list within an hour of its release and remains there as of now. The video has received over 61 million views in the four days since it was posted, making Lisa one of the most influential K-pop stars.

The song debuted at #8 on the Spotify Global Chart in the United States and reached the top of local music streaming charts worldwide, including Singapore.

In other news, the Thai rapper faced plagiarism accusations from a Chinese designer, Yang Yue, for allegedly copying her design in her music video. The idol was seen wearing a star-shaped top in ROCKSTAR, which the Chinese designer claimed was her original design.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback