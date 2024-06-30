"So it's finally official"- Fans enthralled as LLOUD CEO, Lisa addresses her fandom as "Lilies" instead of BLINKS following 'ROCKSTAR' release

On June 30, BLACKPINK's Lisa shared an Instagram post thanking all her fans for showing their love and support for her latest single, ROCKSTAR. In her post, she referred to her fans as 'Lilies' and not as 'BLINKS,' which is a term used for BLACKPINK fans. The caption of the singer’s Instagram post read:

“l'm so thrilled that i can finally share my new single ROCKSTAR with you guys. I've been working on this project for quite some time and i had so much fun while preparing this. Thank you for your patience and I'm really happy to celebrate this together with you all. Thank you @rcarecords and @wearelloud team for making this happen."

It further continued:

"Thank you Lilies for your love and support. It has been 3 years since my last song so i hope you guys enjoy ROCKSTAR era as much as i do. PS. This is just the start! A lot more coming so please stay tuned”

Fans quickly noticed the term ‘Lilies’ in her caption; therefore, they flooded the internet with their reactions to the same. One of them commented,

“So it's finally official.. I'll support the solo fandom "Lilies" as a OT4 blinks who supports pinks. name wasn't an issue at all for the fact that whoever supports lisa have the same goals in mind..”

“LISA CALLING US LILIES OMG?? ITS OFFICAL”- Another fan wrote

“she didnt soft launched it, went straight to using lilies”- An internet user remarked

"Omg lilies we won"- Another excited fan commented

Other social media users shared their happiness with their new fandom name, Lilies.

“Not blinks lilies”- A fan wrote

"OMG I AM SO SO HAPPY FOR LILIES!!! Y'ALL YOUR HARD WORK HAS BEEN PAYED OFF fighting for the fandom name, people invalidating her solo fandom coz she never acknowledged it, and now FINALLY she has acknowledged LILIES! I'm gonna cry, so proud of you guys & our LALISA"- An admirer wrote

“It is official congratulations to everyone stanning Lisa and showing her your support!!!”- Netizen stated

BLACKPINK's Lisa released her first solo track under LLOUD label

Lisa garnered much attention for her latest solo track, ROCKSTAR, released on June 28, 2024. This energetic single is her first solo effort since her solo debut with 2021's LALISA, which was released under YG Entertainment.

The K-pop idol's latest music video is released under the LLOUD music label and RCA Records. The rapper formed her new, independent management business and label, LLOUD Co., and secured a solo deal with RCA earlier this year.

She makes a triumphant return after teasing the comeback on social media in the recent weeks of 2024. On June 18, the LLOUD label revealed the official release date of the idol's new single, following which the song arrived on June 28.

The music video was shot in the singer's home country, Thailand. Witnessing her openness and dedication to her home country made fans very happy.

The idol's ROCKSTAR music video has broken the record for the quickest K-pop music video of 2024 to amass 2 million views on YouTube. This achievement was accomplished by surpassing the previous mark set earlier this year by Sheesh of BABYMONSTER.

Additionally, the video also featured three transgender influencers: Bruze Kachi-sarah, Aëffy, and Chinnawat Promsri, who made cameo appearances throughout the video.