An increasing number of K-pop idols are starting their own labels these days to launch their solo careers. Meanwhile, some idols carry on with their group-oriented endeavors by maintaining their affiliations with management organizations they signed up with. BLACKPINK made the biggest noise when all members terminated their contracts with YG Entertainment in December 2023 and headed out to start their own companies.

Leading the charge of this new movement are Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo from BLACKPINK and Baekhyun from the boy group, EXO. Let's take a look at their labels and find out which other K-pop idols have embarked on this journey.

List of K-pop idols who went against the grain and launched their own companies in 2024

Nowadays, many K-pop idols are eschewing the conventional path in order to accomplish two goals at once, unlike their forebears. Earlier, idols would either decide to keep their solo and group contracts with the same agencies or simply quit the group much later. Here are five K-pop idols who founded their own labels in 2024:

1) BLACKPINK's Jennie

After closing the chapter with YG Entertainment, Jennie was the first BLACKPINK member to launch her company, ODDATELIER, on December 24, 2024. She announced releasing her debut solo album this year during her appearance at Lee Hyori's show on January 2, 2024.

Jennie founded ODDATELIER (OA). (Images via Instagram/@oddatelier)

2) BLACKPINK Lisa

Lisa terminated her exclusive deal with YG Entertainment in December 2023 and established her company, LLOUD, on February 7, 2024. She entered into a strategic partnership deal with RCA Records. In May 2024, Lisa announced her debut solo album, ROCKSTAR, under her own label and RCA.

Lisa founded LLOUD. (Images via Instagram/@wearelloud)

3) BLACKPINK Jisoo

Jisoo ended her solo contract with YG Entertainment in December 2023 like her bandmates and founded her company, BLISSOO, in February 2024. She announced that she is the new brand ambassador for the London-based couture house, Self-Portrait. Alongside this, she is currently preparing for her solo album and several K-drama shoots.

Jisoo founded BLISSOO. (Images via Instagram/@blissoo_official)

4) EXO D.O.

EXO's Doh Kyung-soo, better known by his stage name D.O., established a new agency called Company Soosoo. He is the only member of EXO to have terminated his exclusive contract with SM Entertainment. However, he still intends to continue his musical career with EXO as a group.

D.O. aka Kyungsoo founded Company Soosoo. (Images via Instagram/@d.o.hkyungsoo)

5) EXO Baekhyun, Chen, Xiumin

Baekhyun founded his company, INB100 Entertainment, which also represents his fellow group members, Xiumin and Chen from EXO-CBX (a sub-unit of EXO). Along with pursuing their solo careers, the trio will take on the music production industry at the newly founded firm.

D.O. aka Kyungsoo founded Company Soosoo. (Images via Instagram/@inb100_official and inb100.com)

BLACKPINK's Jennie, EXO's D.O. and more listed above are not the first K-pop idols to start their own labels. In 2023, former TVXQ member Jaejoong founded iNKODE, Donghae and Eunhyuk from Super Junior established ODE Entertainment, and former ASTRO member Rocky founded One Fine Day Entertainment, among others.

Earlier, apart from K-pop idols, artists such as Rain, PSY, and Park Jin-young (JYP) went ahead to start their own companies. Meanwhile, conglomerate giant Bang Si-hyuk (aka Hitman Bang) started his career as a rapper, composer, and producer under JYP Entertainment and later founded HYBE Corporation.