EXO's Baekhyun raises suspicions among netizens about holding his own profitable birthday cafe events

EXO's Baekhyun birthday on May 6, 2024, garnered attention online since the artist started celebrating his special day two days prior. However, to give fans a chance to have treasured moments with one another, the well-known K-pop singer decided to throw a birthday café event in a charming location tucked away in Mapo, Seoul on May 4, 2024.

Online forums were inundated with attendee accounts, exposing disappointing events. Unfortunately, since there were only 50 spots available for each half-hour session, long queues of anxious fans (EXO-L) formed outside the venue, making wait times unbearable for them. Furthermore, only a limited number of fans were allowed entry into the event.

However, the event had its fair share of difficulties and fans stated on Nate Pann that an online reservation system would have been a more effective substitute for the existing first-come, first-served policy. Also, the bonne bouch available at the event was chargeable, further upsetting the fans.

Expand Tweet

EXO's Baekhyun's self-organised birthday event disappointed netizens

EXO's Baekhyun organized his own birthday event, usually conducted and organized by the idols' fandoms to express their love for the idols. The idol's company I&B100 and the event were announced on April 27, 2024. Tited "Stock: 0506", the event ran from May 3 to May 6, 2024, and comprised lucky draws, photo zones, and more.

Meanwhile, to guarantee the security and smooth operation of the event, the coordinators put in place careful procedures, such as assigning numbered tickets based on arrival order beginning at 10 a.m KST. Just ten minutes before the event was supposed to start, fans poured into the space, lining up by the number allotted to them.

As anticipated, the café quickly erupted into a mob of ecstatic supporters who were excited to join in the festivities. However, in the middle of the celebration, alleged claims surfaced online about unanticipated setbacks and administrative difficulties that soured the event for a few guests.

Expand Tweet

The criticism escalated when fans complained about the cost of the drinks and food at the event, which they claimed was more than usual for events of this kind.

A slice of strawberry cake and other beverages cost 7,500 KRW ($5.53), while an iced latte was priced at 5,500 KRW ($4.06), and an iced americano cost 5,000 KRW ($3.69).

On a Korean online forum, Nate Pann, a few fans questioned Baekhyun's reasoning behind these price points, suggesting that the event was planned more as a business venture than a sincere way to show supporters how much they were appreciated.

On Nate Pann, several questioned whether Baekhyun saw his fans (EXO-L) as a means of making money. A few netizens who showed up later in the day voiced dismay over the fact that there weren't enough drinks, desserts, or set goods available for purchase and they had to pay for it.

To top it off, police were allegedly called to the venue at Mapo after an altercation that resulted in complaints about the swarming throng. Reportedly, fans queued up outside the venue hours before its commencement since the birthday event would only accept 1,000 fan entries.

However, other businesses complained about the congestion in the area since it not only interfered with foot traffic but also negatively impacted the operations of nearby shops, cafés, and firms and called the police.

Expand Tweet

More about Baekhyun's company I&B100

Baekhyun, of EXO, founded his own entertainment company, I&B100 along with bandmates Chen and Xiumin and announced its launch in January 2024. The artist made a calculated and autonomous career move when he launched the firm on June 23, 2023, which was before Baekhyun's renewed contract with SM Entertainment in August.

As per the press release, I&B100 (@inb100_official on Instagram) presents itself as a multi-entertainment firm that can manage a wide range of tasks, including production, business administration, investing, and consultancy, according to registration paperwork.

Baekhyun's newly formed agency includes Chen and Xiumin, two other EXO members co-founders. SM Entertainment (SM) later confirmed that Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin have been given the freedom to pursue personal endeavors outside of the agency even though they have ongoing contracts with SM.

Interestingly, the Cry For Love singer's business endeavor has a unique financial component. It was reported that to create I&B100, he obtained loans of KRW 13.0 billion, or around $9.91 million.

EXO released their latest album Exist on July 10, 2023, and was promoted by only seven members of the band since Kai is serving his mandatory military service.