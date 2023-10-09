"We Are One" trends following EXO's Baekhyun’s reply on X to a fan assuring the group’s status

On October 8, 2023, EXO's Baekhyun was asked by a fan on social media platform X whether he was leaving the group. In response, the idol stated:

"I won't leave; EXO is one. I won't break the 'We Are One,' don't worry."

Fans react as For You singer assures that group will be one forever (Image via xunonme/X)

In June 2023, speculations arose that EXO's Baekhyun, along with Xiumin and Chen, were terminating their contracts with SM Entertainment, sparking rumors that they might leave the group.

However, the agency quickly refuted these claims, explaining that there was a misunderstanding about a third party approaching the three members for an exclusive contract. They released the following statement, as translated by Soompi:

"First, the agency and the three artists will acknowledge and maintain the contract relationship while actively and continuously carrying out EXO’s scheduled activities through discussions and corrections of certain parts."

As Baekhyun reassured fans that the group would always remain united, they joyfully began trending "We Are One" on social media.

EXO-Ls are expressing their trust in Baekhyun's words and urging others not to question his loyalty

In August, EXO's Baekhyun took to his Instagram account, explicitly addressing ongoing rumors and revealing that he would be starting his own company, named One Signature, in collaboration with his close friend, Kasper.

The company's aim is to provide talented choreographers and dancers to the music industry. Baekhyun reassured fans that SM Entertainment had been supportive of his new venture.

During a live session, he also stated his commitment to stay with SM Entertainment and EXO members, but mentioned that the agency needed some improvements.

Following the recent assurance from Baekhyun about the group's unity, many became emotional, whereas others urged EXO-Ls not to repeatedly question his loyalty, thereby casting doubt on the singer's commitment.

Fans believe Baekyunh will never leave the group looking at his upcoming activities (Image via BOXIANX/X)

EXO's other members have also assured fans in the past that they won't leave the group and will remain unified. Suho mentioned in an interview:

"We'll be together for a very long time."

Additionally, EXO's D.O expressed that the group is like a family, saying:

"We're brothers from another mother. We're close friends. We're like a family."

Meanwhile, fans are also awaiting Baekyun's solo album, which they are speculating that he will release soon.

Fans speculate about Baekhyun's upcoming solo album (Image via BOXIANx/X)

EXO recently made their comeback as a group after a two-year hiatus, releasing their full-length album, EXIST.