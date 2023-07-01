"Congrats": Fans celebrate as EXO's Hear Me Out tops the worldwide iTunes charts 

On July 1, 2023, EXO's latest track, Hear Me Out, topped the No.1 position on the worldwide iTunes songs charts in over thirty-seven different countries, including India, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Costa Rica, Chile, Philippines, UAE, Indonesia, Vietnam, and more.

After a two-year hiatus, the group has finally reunited, and they are gearing up for their much-awaited comeback. Meanwhile, they previously released Hear Me Out on June 30, 2023, which is a pre-release track and part of their highly anticipated album, EXIST.

As soon as fans heard about the group's latest achievement, they couldn't resist celebrating the news on social media and started posting congratulatory posts for the group.

Fans celebrate the latest feat achieved by EXO's Hear Me Out

EXO Charts @exochartstats EXO's "Hear Me Out" becomes the first SM Song to debut at #1 on Worldwide iTunes Song Chart in 2023! ( @weareoneEXO EXO's "Hear Me Out" becomes the first SM Song to debut at #1 on Worldwide iTunes Song Chart in 2023! (@weareoneEXO) https://t.co/bLQ4o92HrM

As EXO's pre-release track, Hear Me Out, has topped the iTunes worldwide charts in over thirty-seven countries, the group is proud to showcase its music and influence in the Korean industry. Fans are elated after waiting for two years and are claiming that Hear Me Out is the first-ever song from SM Entertainment to achieve this milestone in 2023, surpassing other groups from the agency.

Furthermore, the music video for Hear Me Out is trending at the No. 3 position on YouTube. The group has been trending under various hashtags on social media, including "Hear Me Out By EXO," "EXO hear me out," "EXO EXIST," and more. Fans are excitedly reacting to the latest achievement by the group members.

EXIST @EXOPublicity 🥳@weareoneEXO Congratulations "Hear Me Out" debuts at #1 on worldwide iTunes song chart. This is the first SM Ent. song this year to reach this milestone Congratulations "Hear Me Out" debuts at #1 on worldwide iTunes song chart. This is the first SM Ent. song this year to reach this milestone 🎉🥳@weareoneEXO

cza 🐥 • exo exist ✴︎ @CzarinahJoyce EXO PROVING AGAIN AND AGAIN THAT THEY ARE TRULY THE VOCAL AND VISUAL KINGS. KINGS OF KPOP FR 🥳 EXO PROVING AGAIN AND AGAIN THAT THEY ARE TRULY THE VOCAL AND VISUAL KINGS. KINGS OF KPOP FR 🥳

Mary ❤️💚🖤 @mary_SelGot7eXO twitter.com/TheEXOhub/stat… EXO CHARTS @TheEXOhub "Hear Me Out" by EXO debuts at #1 on the worldwide iTunes song chart.



HMO is the first SM Ent. song this year to reach this milestone "Hear Me Out" by EXO debuts at #1 on the worldwide iTunes song chart. HMO is the first SM Ent. song this year to reach this milestone https://t.co/kWnQpXYZJN EXO is the STANDARD EXO is the STANDARD 😌❤️ twitter.com/TheEXOhub/stat…

bria 💫 @erixexo9 sm releasing 100+ music with promotions for other groups but you can still see exo and their soloist topping all the charts and that's all organic..



literally EXO>>>>SM sm releasing 100+ music with promotions for other groups but you can still see exo and their soloist topping all the charts and that's all organic..literally EXO>>>>SM

✵𝐄𝐗𝐈𝐒𝐓✵𝔓𝔞𝔯𝔨🍒 𝔐𝔞𝔯𝔦𝔞 @LouSy27 EXO's #HearMeOut lands atop the #WorldwideiTunessongchart after debuting at #1 in 37+ countries and is now the 1st SM song to land at #1 on Worldwide iTunes in 2023! The song lands at #4 on iTunes Europe and #11 on iTunes US, the fastest SM song to enter the Top 20 on US iTunes! EXO's #HearMeOut lands atop the #WorldwideiTunessongchart after debuting at #1 in 37+ countries and is now the 1st SM song to land at #1 on Worldwide iTunes in 2023! The song lands at #4 on iTunes Europe and #11 on iTunes US, the fastest SM song to enter the Top 20 on US iTunes! https://t.co/EmNpWK2o2K

Additionally, Hear Me Out has secured the top position on the digital sales charts of QQ Music and KuGou Music in China. The song has also surpassed 1.4 million streams on the MelOn music charts, and fans are encouraging others to stream it as much as possible.

Fans want to express their love and support for the group members, who have finally reunited after two years. Previously, the group was inactive due to members being occupied with their military activities.

EXO @exopredict twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 'hear me out' is exo just being exo. it's like they woke up and asked the crew to start rolling. the concept is so fresh, so lively. it's been so long i have seen an exo mv like this. this is the new summer anthem. #HearMeOutbyEXO 'hear me out' is exo just being exo. it's like they woke up and asked the crew to start rolling. the concept is so fresh, so lively. it's been so long i have seen an exo mv like this. this is the new summer anthem. #HearMeOutbyEXO twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/4yeWVqb7xi

Fans have been complimenting the new music video for Hear Me Out, considering it the new summer anthem with a fresh concept. They can enjoy the song to their heart's content and put it on repeat. Meanwhile, fans are also participating in the "Hear Me Out" challenge on TikTok, hoping the group members will see their videos.

𝐄𝐗✵𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐃 @Kyoongs_Luv

#HearMeOutbyEXO #EXO_HearMeOut

this hear me out challenge is something exo needs to see and do this hear me out challenge is something exo needs to see and do😭#HearMeOutbyEXO #EXO_HearMeOut https://t.co/mjaqgomFJs

The South Korean-Chinese boy band "EXO" was formed in 2011

SM Entertainment formed the South Korean-Chinese boy band in 2011, and they debuted in 2012. The group, which has nine members and is based in Seoul, consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun. They are known for their extensive music releases and performances in Korean, Mandarin, and Japanese.

Currently, Kai and Lay are inactive due to their individual activities. Kai is fulfilling his mandatory military service, while Lay is engaged in his pursuits. The remaining members of the group, including Xiumin, Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., and Sehun, are actively working in the industry.

The group's upcoming full-length album EXIST is slated to premiere on July 10, 2023.

