"Congrats": Fans celebrate as EXO's Hear Me Out tops the worldwide iTunes charts 

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Jul 01, 2023 08:55 GMT
Featuring EXO (Image via SM ENTERTAINMENT)
On July 1, 2023, EXO's latest track, Hear Me Out, topped the No.1 position on the worldwide iTunes songs charts in over thirty-seven different countries, including India, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Costa Rica, Chile, Philippines, UAE, Indonesia, Vietnam, and more.

After a two-year hiatus, the group has finally reunited, and they are gearing up for their much-awaited comeback. Meanwhile, they previously released Hear Me Out on June 30, 2023, which is a pre-release track and part of their highly anticipated album, EXIST.

As soon as fans heard about the group's latest achievement, they couldn't resist celebrating the news on social media and started posting congratulatory posts for the group.

Congrats ❤️ @weareoneEXO twitter.com/WWEXOL/status/…

Fans celebrate the latest feat achieved by EXO's Hear Me Out

EXO's "Hear Me Out" becomes the first SM Song to debut at #1 on Worldwide iTunes Song Chart in 2023! (@weareoneEXO) https://t.co/bLQ4o92HrM

As EXO's pre-release track, Hear Me Out, has topped the iTunes worldwide charts in over thirty-seven countries, the group is proud to showcase its music and influence in the Korean industry. Fans are elated after waiting for two years and are claiming that Hear Me Out is the first-ever song from SM Entertainment to achieve this milestone in 2023, surpassing other groups from the agency.

Furthermore, the music video for Hear Me Out is trending at the No. 3 position on YouTube. The group has been trending under various hashtags on social media, including "Hear Me Out By EXO," "EXO hear me out," "EXO EXIST," and more. Fans are excitedly reacting to the latest achievement by the group members.

Congratulations "Hear Me Out" debuts at #1 on worldwide iTunes song chart. This is the first SM Ent. song this year to reach this milestone 🎉🥳@weareoneEXO
EXO PROVING AGAIN AND AGAIN THAT THEY ARE TRULY THE VOCAL AND VISUAL KINGS. KINGS OF KPOP FR 🥳
@exochartstats @weareoneEXO Omggg Congratulations!!!😱😭🎉 I am so so proud of you guys!!😍😍Okay Let's aim for more!! EXO-Ls Fighting!! 💪🥰ONLY HERE FOR EXOEXO 2ND PRE-RELEASE#HearMeOutbyEXO #EXO_HearMeOut#EXO_EXIST @weareoneEXO https://t.co/eDXrBMueWU
@exochartstats @weareoneEXO owww, I'm sooo proud of my boys. 🥺 Let's go, eris. Let's keep the good work. I know we can do even better. Fighting!! ❤👊🏽ONLY HERE FOR EXOEXO 2ND PRE-RELEASE#HearMeOutbyEXO #EXO_HearMeOut#EXO_EXIST @weareoneEXO
EXO is the STANDARD 😌❤️ twitter.com/TheEXOhub/stat…
sm releasing 100+ music with promotions for other groups but you can still see exo and their soloist topping all the charts and that's all organic..literally EXO>>>>SM
EXO's HEAR ME OUT is #1 in ITunes in 35 countries 👏👏Wow EXOLs, you are all amazing!Let's continue streaming!! 💪👑#HearMeOutbyEXO #EXO_HearMeOut#힐미아웃_헐미쳤다#엑소_HearMeOut_들어봐#EXO#엑소 https://t.co/vgNuXk8gDA
EXO's #HearMeOut lands atop the #WorldwideiTunessongchart after debuting at #1 in 37+ countries and is now the 1st SM song to land at #1 on Worldwide iTunes in 2023! The song lands at #4 on iTunes Europe and #11 on iTunes US, the fastest SM song to enter the Top 20 on US iTunes! https://t.co/EmNpWK2o2K

Additionally, Hear Me Out has secured the top position on the digital sales charts of QQ Music and KuGou Music in China. The song has also surpassed 1.4 million streams on the MelOn music charts, and fans are encouraging others to stream it as much as possible.

Fans want to express their love and support for the group members, who have finally reunited after two years. Previously, the group was inactive due to members being occupied with their military activities.

'hear me out' is exo just being exo. it's like they woke up and asked the crew to start rolling. the concept is so fresh, so lively. it's been so long i have seen an exo mv like this. this is the new summer anthem. #HearMeOutbyEXO twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/4yeWVqb7xi

Fans have been complimenting the new music video for Hear Me Out, considering it the new summer anthem with a fresh concept. They can enjoy the song to their heart's content and put it on repeat. Meanwhile, fans are also participating in the "Hear Me Out" challenge on TikTok, hoping the group members will see their videos.

this hear me out challenge is something exo needs to see and do😭#HearMeOutbyEXO #EXO_HearMeOut https://t.co/mjaqgomFJs

The South Korean-Chinese boy band "EXO" was formed in 2011

EXO 'Hear Me Out' Teaser Image【EXO The 7th Album 'EXIST'】➫ 2023.07.10 6PM (KST)#EXO #엑소 #weareoneEXO#EXIST #EXO_EXIST#HearMeOut #EXO_HearMeOut https://t.co/beUlXZq8wL

SM Entertainment formed the South Korean-Chinese boy band in 2011, and they debuted in 2012. The group, which has nine members and is based in Seoul, consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun. They are known for their extensive music releases and performances in Korean, Mandarin, and Japanese.

Currently, Kai and Lay are inactive due to their individual activities. Kai is fulfilling his mandatory military service, while Lay is engaged in his pursuits. The remaining members of the group, including Xiumin, Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., and Sehun, are actively working in the industry.

The group's upcoming full-length album EXIST is slated to premiere on July 10, 2023.

