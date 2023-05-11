"I called this HOME": Fans emotional as EXO sends off Kai for his mandatory military service

EXO member Kai officially joined his military service on Thursday, May 11, 2023, by entering the military training center to start his basic training. It has been confirmed that he has joined the military as a public service worker. As the idol proceeded to join the military, his group members arrived at the center to see him off. EXO also shared pictures of themselves with the member.

In one of the pictures, they were following their tradition of gently touching the shaved head of the band member who was about serve tenure in the military. In other pictures, the group was seen looking cheerful and playful as they all smiled ear-to-ear.

As soon as the fans saw the pictures, they took to social media to express their love for the members, and one fan tweeted:

In South Korea, every able-bodied male citizen between the age of 18 and 31 has to serve in the military for over two years depending on the department they join. Celebrities are no exception to this rule.

EXO fans wish for Kai's safe return from his military service

As soon as fans saw that EXO's Kai was enlisting for his mandatory military service, they began wishing for his safe return. They got emotional after they saw the pictures that were shared by the bandmates posing for the photo where they tenderly touch the head of the idol who is leaving. This is the band's way of showing their band member that they are cheering on him and are wishing for his safe return.

Another reported tradition that EXO follows is that they all shared a group meal, something they do before the enlistment of any member. Fans got teary-eyed after watching EXO members spending quality time together.

While some seemed emotional about the tradition the band followed at Kai's farewell, others said that the band members are more than just co-workers.

쉰花 ❄️ @xunhuas 🤍🍽 Seems like EXO has kept their other tradition as well today: Having a meal together before sending a member off to the military🤍🍽 Seems like EXO has kept their other tradition as well today: Having a meal together before sending a member off to the military 😋🤍🍽 https://t.co/37QL58UhiA

joys @baekbiedoll EXO LS RIGHT NOW EXO LS RIGHT NOW 😭 https://t.co/pjw9LJZwWX





Chanyeol: Junmyeon:

"Don't get hurt & "I already

come back safely” miss you” Just the EXO hyungs babying Jongin 🥺Chanyeol: Junmyeon:“Don't get hurt & “I alreadycome back safely” miss you” Just the EXO hyungs babying Jongin 🥺😭Chanyeol: Junmyeon:“Don't get hurt & “I already come back safely” miss you” https://t.co/vdJOqgZvrM

𝐄𝐗𝓞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐃 @Kyoongs_Luv EXO :



5 weeks 5 weeks

ago later EXO :5 weeks 5 weeksago later https://t.co/6QNHk1qo70

April and a flower 🌸 @simplypratima53 Hope military activity not break Kai mood return safe and happily Hope military activity not break Kai mood return safe and happily https://t.co/C9bNyT9Ys4

EXO's Kai also held a free fan meeting before his enlistment for military service. He wanted to interact with his fans before the service and has heart-to-heart talks with the fans.

At the fan meeting, he prepared a cake for the events which he would miss during his time in service. These include his birthday, EXO debut day, valentines Day, solo debut day, EXO-Ls birthday, and others. The idol celebrated it all in one day and sang the birthday song. This left fans emotional and elated all at once.

He also performed his latest song Rover and fans cheered him while he was making moves and entertaining them. He concluded the event by wishing fans a healthy life and promised them that they will return soon.

maria is seeing sechanbaek ʚɞ @ohsenh



KAI FANMEETING 'aKAIve'

#AlwaysByJonginSide he prepared a cake for those events he would miss during his enlistment like his birthday, exo debut day, valentines day, solo debut day, exols' birthday, everyone's birthday, new year, year-end, etc. he celebrated it in one go.KAI FANMEETING 'aKAIve' he prepared a cake for those events he would miss during his enlistment like his birthday, exo debut day, valentines day, solo debut day, exols' birthday, everyone's birthday, new year, year-end, etc. he celebrated it in one go.KAI FANMEETING 'aKAIve'#AlwaysByJonginSide https://t.co/ffZFXXebpu

The seven members were present at the event to send off Kai for his service including Chanyeol, Kyungsoo, Baekhyun, Sehun, Minseok, Xiumin, and Jongdae. The six members of the group have completed their military service while Kai is going to serve and Sehun is the only member left to join his military service.

The other member Chanyeol also took to his social media to upload pictures with Kai where he was seen giving a piggyback ride to the idol.

More about EXO' Kai

The South Korean actor, singer, and model, Kim Jong-in better known by his stage name Kai, debuted as a member of the boy group EXO in December 2011. He was revealed as the first-ever group member. He is also an actor and has featured in several dramas throughout his career including Haru Ga Kita, Andante, and others.

He released his third EP and made his solo comeback after almost one year and seven months releasing six tracks including the lead single song Rover in March 2023. He also bagged his first-ever music show win with his latest single, which is currently trending on social media including Instagram.

As per the reports from several South Korean media outlets, the member is expected to discharge from his military service on February 10, 2025.

