"INB100 IS WINNING!": Fans delighted as EXO's Chen and Xiumin join bandmate Baekhyun's agency to promote solo activities, SM Entertainment responds

After a long and continuous struggle with their entertainment company, SM Entertainment, EXO's sub-unit EXO-CBX's members Chen, Xiumin and Baekhyun decided to move on. Despite having decided to stay and perform together as a group, the trio have officially left the company. Moreover, not long after his return to the music scene post his military service, member Baekhyun established his own entertainment company named, "INB100."

However, on December 8, 2023, a massive move was made by the remaining two members of the sub-unit who decided to join their bandmate's company. Baekhyun's company too wholeheartedly welcomed Chen and Xiumin.

The dispute that had been going on for days was finally resolved with this agreement as INB100 will run in co-operation with SM Entertainment. Fans were delighted to see these three members receive fair judgment in the end. Moreover, SM Entertainment itself revealed an official statement on this to confirm the whereabouts.

EXO's Baekhyun's company INB100 releases an official statement about the signing of Chen and Xiumin

EXO-CBX, consisting of members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin, has enjoyed immense popularity since their debut in 2016 and have been known for their distinct sound as an all-vocal group. However, behind the scenes, the trio has faced hurdles and tensions with their agency, SM Entertainment.

One of the primary issues revolved around the group's promotions and schedules. Fans had been expressing concerns over what they perceived as inadequate opportunities for the trio to showcase their talents. Despite the subunit's popularity, they have experienced limited comebacks and promotional activities compared to other subunits and members pursuing solo careers.

The members' individual pursuits have also contributed to the challenges faced by EXO-CBX. Chen, in particular, faced backlash in the past, and controversy when he announced his engagement and impending fatherhood. The subsequent hiatus from promotional activities for Chen raised questions about SM Entertainment's handling of the situation and ignited discussions about the agency's treatment of its artists during critical personal moments.

Communication breakdowns between the members and the agency further intensified the tensions. Reports suggest that this subunit, like other K-pop groups, faced challenges related to a lack of transparency and input in decision-making processes. Fans have been vocal about their frustrations, expressing concerns over the agency's management approach and the impact on the well-being of the artists.

So, after much struggle and discussion, all the parties reached a fair end by drawing a balanced line between them. Members Chen and Xiumin decided to join Baekhyun's newly established entertainment agency, which released an official statement about welcoming the two.

Having decided that the individual activities of these three members and the group activities of the subunit will be managed by INB100, SM Entertainment has retained the right to manage the entire group, EXO's activities.

This was the statement from SM Entertainment:

Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We want to inform you regarding the direction of EXO’s future activities. Going forward, all eight members of EXO will continue activities together as EXO. In addition to showcasing new music and performances, they plan on greeting fans without change through EXO’s fan meeting scheduled for April as well as through various activities.

In particular, exclusive contracts with the members who renewed their contracts are still in effect, and D.O. (Do Kyung Soo), whose exclusive contract expired, agreed to partake in group activities, and we are continuously in discussion regarding future activities. In the case of Chen (Kim Jong Dae), Baekhyun (Byun Baek Hyun), Xiumin (Kim Min Seok), we agreed to make it possible for the artists to proceed separately in the case of individual activities under the exclusive contracts mentioned above.

Just as before, EXO plans on communicating with fans through good music and performances, so please show lots of interest and support for the members’ activities. The agency will work even harder to support the group as well as the activities and growth of each of the members. Thank you.

The fans were delighted to see the members having found their independent paths

Regarding the addition of Chen and Xiumin into the palette of INB100, an internal source said,

“The CBX members, who are entering their 13th year of activities this year, repeatedly pondered and asked various questions about the future. Several initiatives have continued regarding the rapidly changing global K-pop environment as well as plans of life as artists after their 20s, and the start of this label is based on long-standing deliberation and aspirations of the members.”

With two EXO members, Kai and Sehun serving in the military, member D.O. has also ventured apart from SM Entertainment and has joined the company established by his long-term manager. Members Suho and Chanyeol, however, have decided to remain with SM and also focus on individual activities.