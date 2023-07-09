"Our EXO pride": EXOLs send support to Suho amid hate comments about his musical Mozart

EXO's Suho has been hailed by his fans for his impressive skills in the stage musical Mozart, in which he plays the eponymous character, Wolfgang Mozart. He began playing the part on June 14 and will continue to step into the shoes of the character till August 22.

Amidst all the appreciation Suho has been receiving for his performance, some individuals have also criticized the 32-year-old idol's work. However, according to the artist's fans, these hate comments are baseless and they have been supporting the idol and encouraging him as they refer to him as their "pride."

❤EXO⁹ = No. 1 @kkv6gal

Coming to see you and lend support! Mozart musical 화이팅! 🏻‍♀️ I don't care what others say or how they put him down... #SUHO will always prove that he is professional in his craft as EXO's leader and member, an actor, a MUSICAL actor, an all-round star and our #EXO pride.Coming to see you and lend support! Mozart musical 화이팅!🏻‍♀️ I don't care what others say or how they put him down... #SUHO will always prove that he is professional in his craft as EXO's leader and member, an actor, a MUSICAL actor, an all-round star and our #EXO pride.Coming to see you and lend support! Mozart musical 화이팅!🙆🏻‍♀️

"You are doing great" - Fans worry that EXO's Suho is upset by the negativity and send him heartfelt messages

Initially, Suho expressed his love for music as being similar to Mozart's passion for his art, further solidifying the former's devotion to his lead role in the musical.

쭘 ♡ @ooohjuun



said, "Mozart is a genius, but for me I'm not, so there's not much a unanimity for that. However, I think that the enthusiasm of listening to music became a common feeling, because we both essentially share the same love for music." 230620 Mozart! Musical Press Call #SUHO said, "Mozart is a genius, but for me I'm not, so there's not much a unanimity for that. However, I think that the enthusiasm of listening to music became a common feeling, because we both essentially share the same love for music." 230620 Mozart! Musical Press Call#SUHO said, "Mozart is a genius, but for me I'm not, so there's not much a unanimity for that. However, I think that the enthusiasm of listening to music became a common feeling, because we both essentially share the same love for music." https://t.co/PXUYgNuTm4

Celebrities like Lee Chaeyeon, Kim So Hyun, and 2AM's Seulong, who attended his shows encouraged and praised the singer's performance as Mozart. Several non-fans and critics hailed the EXO idol as well, but the recent onslaught of negative reviews took the internet by storm.

The usually calm and composed leader of EXO got agitated as hate comments about his role in the musical began pouring in. He took to his Bubble account to post a few questions asking netizens why he has been made the target of such malicious, made-up comments surrounding the show.

Translated to English by Koreaboo, he said:

"What’s wrong with some people? I don’t know why they keep doing this to me. They’re going around and saying that the musical is getting bad reviews. I don’t know why they’d make stuff up like that, though."

This made EXOLs (EXO fans) stand up for the idol and they began sharing supportive messages for the singer through their social media handles.

Mozart MyeOnZART ❤️ @SomiMyeon

Don't be discouraged. We know you will do your best in coming shows too...Stay strong and give your best as you always does



#SUHO #토백버블 #준면이와토백이 You are doing great Junmyeon, people who attended your musical knew that very well.Don't be discouraged. We know you will do your best in coming shows too...Stay strong and give your best as you always does You are doing great Junmyeon, people who attended your musical knew that very well.Don't be discouraged. We know you will do your best in coming shows too...Stay strong and give your best as you always does❤️#SUHO #토백버블 #준면이와토백이

WEAREONEunited @WEAREONEunited_

I AM VERY PROUD OF YOU!

YOU ARE SO TALENTED!

AND THE TITLE MOZART SUITED YOU SO WELL.



YOU ARE MY ONE AND ONLY MYEONZART!



#EXO #엑소

#SUHO #수호

@weareoneEXO WE LOVE YOU JUNMYEON!I AM VERY PROUD OF YOU!YOU ARE SO TALENTED!AND THE TITLE MOZART SUITED YOU SO WELL.YOU ARE MY ONE AND ONLY MYEONZART! #엑소 수호 WE LOVE YOU JUNMYEON!I AM VERY PROUD OF YOU!YOU ARE SO TALENTED!AND THE TITLE MOZART SUITED YOU SO WELL.YOU ARE MY ONE AND ONLY MYEONZART!#EXO #엑소 #SUHO #수호 #엑소수호 @weareoneEXO

Annisanr𝓞 @Annisan1485 🏻 🏻 🏻 I'm proud of you, EXO-L proud of you Junmyeon 🏻🤍 Don't worry EXO-L Will always support you, Suho 🤍🤍🤍🤍



#수호버블 #토백버블 Great job!!! You're great at Mozart Musical🏻 I'm proud of you, EXO-L proud of you Junmyeon🏻🤍 Don't worry EXO-L Will always support you, Suho 🤍🤍🤍🤍 Great job!!! You're great at Mozart Musical 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 I'm proud of you, EXO-L proud of you Junmyeon 👏🏻🤍 Don't worry EXO-L Will always support you, Suho 🤍🤍🤍🤍#수호버블 #토백버블 https://t.co/tkdZPIONaI

Yxnr9 엑소 | EXIST 🦄 @nura_z93 PLEASE BE STRONG, YOU DESERVE NOTHING BUT WONDERFUL PRAISES FOR BEING MOZART YOU ARE SO COOL !!! WE WILL NEVER LEAVE YOUR SIDE #수호버블 DEAREST SUHO, THANK YOU FOR BEING MOZART 🥳 YOU ARE BEST ACTOR, BEST LEADER AND WE LOVE YOU SO MUCHPLEASE BE STRONG, YOU DESERVE NOTHING BUT WONDERFUL PRAISES FOR BEING MOZARTYOU ARE SO COOL !!! WE WILL NEVER LEAVE YOUR SIDE DEAREST SUHO, THANK YOU FOR BEING MOZART 🥳 YOU ARE BEST ACTOR, BEST LEADER AND WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH 😭 PLEASE BE STRONG, YOU DESERVE NOTHING BUT WONDERFUL PRAISES FOR BEING MOZART 😭 YOU ARE SO COOL !!! WE WILL NEVER LEAVE YOUR SIDE ❤️ #수호버블

Let’s Love SUH²O🌻 @Suho_Junmyeon__ Glad #SUHO himself knows how Mozart musical and his performance is praised by everyone🥰Junmyeon you're the best,no wonder you get casted in high budget and grand musicals of Korea. That's why Idol being successful in this difficult field makes those losers mad. Keep shining Glad #SUHO himself knows how Mozart musical and his performance is praised by everyone🥰Junmyeon you're the best,no wonder you get casted in high budget and grand musicals of Korea. That's why Idol being successful in this difficult field makes those losers mad. Keep shining😍 https://t.co/Vj4zeD9Jom

More on the EXO singer's theatrical ventures and the musical Mozart

The musical Mozart tells the story of the genius musician, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. While the original musical written by Michael Kunze and composed by Sylvester Levay premiered in 1999 in Austria, the show began in Korea in 2010.

Suho has been cast in the seventh season of the musical in the titular role. However, this is not the Let's Love singer's first theatrical performance. Before this, he was seen in School OZ, The Last Kiss, and The Man Who Loves.

The EXO member will soon be seen in the upcoming drama, Behind Your Touch, which is slated to release on August 12, 2023.

EXO is currently gearing up for the release of its seventh album, EXIST, which will launch on July 10, at 6 pm KST.

