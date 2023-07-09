"Our EXO pride": EXOLs send support to Suho amid hate comments about his musical Mozart

EXO's Suho has been hailed by his fans for his impressive skills in the stage musical Mozart, in which he plays the eponymous character, Wolfgang Mozart. He began playing the part on June 14 and will continue to step into the shoes of the character till August 22.
Amidst all the appreciation Suho has been receiving for his performance, some individuals have also criticized the 32-year-old idol's work. However, according to the artist's fans, these hate comments are baseless and they have been supporting the idol and encouraging him as they refer to him as their "pride."
"You are doing great" - Fans worry that EXO's Suho is upset by the negativity and send him heartfelt messages
Initially, Suho expressed his love for music as being similar to Mozart's passion for his art, further solidifying the former's devotion to his lead role in the musical.
Celebrities like Lee Chaeyeon, Kim So Hyun, and 2AM's Seulong, who attended his shows encouraged and praised the singer's performance as Mozart. Several non-fans and critics hailed the EXO idol as well, but the recent onslaught of negative reviews took the internet by storm.
The usually calm and composed leader of EXO got agitated as hate comments about his role in the musical began pouring in. He took to his Bubble account to post a few questions asking netizens why he has been made the target of such malicious, made-up comments surrounding the show.
Translated to English by Koreaboo, he said:
"What’s wrong with some people? I don’t know why they keep doing this to me. They’re going around and saying that the musical is getting bad reviews. I don’t know why they’d make stuff up like that, though."
This made EXOLs (EXO fans) stand up for the idol and they began sharing supportive messages for the singer through their social media handles.
More on the EXO singer's theatrical ventures and the musical Mozart
The musical Mozart tells the story of the genius musician, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. While the original musical written by Michael Kunze and composed by Sylvester Levay premiered in 1999 in Austria, the show began in Korea in 2010.
Suho has been cast in the seventh season of the musical in the titular role. However, this is not the Let's Love singer's first theatrical performance. Before this, he was seen in School OZ, The Last Kiss, and The Man Who Loves.
The EXO member will soon be seen in the upcoming drama, Behind Your Touch, which is slated to release on August 12, 2023.
EXO is currently gearing up for the release of its seventh album, EXIST, which will launch on July 10, at 6 pm KST.