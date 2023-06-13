Behind Your Touch: Release date, plot, cast, and everything to know about Lee Min-ki's upcoming drama 

K-drama fans are gearing up to watch the new Netflix series Behind Your Touch, helmed by director Kim Seok-yoon. He recently worked on the hit Netflix slice-of-life series My Liberation Notes, featuring Lee Min-ki as one of the lead stars.

The upcoming supernatural mystery drama Behind Your Touch will be set in a village and will bring healing and comfort to viewers. It will feature Lee Min-ki, Han Ji-min, EXO's Suho, and more. Fans across the world, including K-pop fans who follow EXO are excited to see Suho take on a role on screen after three years.

Behind Your Touch is scheduled to release on August 12, 2023

The upcoming drama Behind Your Touch is slated to premiere on August 12, 2023. The title will consist of 16 episodes and each episode will be 60 minutes long. Episodes of the drama will be available to stream every Saturday and Sunday on Netflix. The Korean name for the drama is Hibhage and it is penned by screenwriter Lee Nam-gyu.

Plot

Set in a rural farm village, the drama delves into the life of the people residing there. A budding veterinarian begins exhibiting psychometric ability and ends up meeting an ambitious detective in the village. The drama will showcase the unique duo embarking on a journey of solving different crimes.

Fans await the release of the trailer for the show to know more details about its plot.

Cast

Behind Your Touch will star actors including Lee Min-ki, Han Ji-min, and EXO's Suho.

1) Lee Min-ki as Jang Yeol

Lee Min-ki is set to take on the role of Jang Yeol, a passionate and ambitious detective living in a rural village, where he solves minor crimes. The actor has been featured in several dramas including Because This Is My First Life, The Beauty Inside, The Lies Within, and more.

2) Han Ji-min as Bong Ye-bun

South Korean actress Han Ji-min is set to portray the role of veterinarian Bong Ye-bun. She is not just an ordinary veterinarian but also possesses special psychometric powers that become an advantage and disadvantage in her life.

The show will see Han Ji-min reunite with director Kim Seok-yoon and screenwriter Lee Nam-gyu. She previously worked with the duo in The Light In Your Eyes. She recently started in the hit Netflix series Our Blues and has appeared in several dramas including The Light In Your Eyes, One Spring Night, Familiar Wife, and more.

3) EXO's Suho as a college student

According to MyDramaList, EXO's Suho will chronicle the role of a college student. Fans await more details about his role as it will mark his return to the screen after three years. He was last seen in dramas including How Are You Bread, Rich Man, and EXO Next Day.

Meanwhile, K-drama and K-pop fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the upcoming drama Behind Your Touch, which will premiere on August 12.

