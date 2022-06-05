Son Suk-ku and Our Blues' Lee Byung-hun top June 2022 drama actor brand reputation rankings

The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the brand reputation rankings for drama actors in June and My Liberation Notes star Son Suk-ku topped the list. Our Blues co-stars Lee Byung-hun and Shin Min-ah took the second and third spots respectively.

Again My Life’s lead star Lee Joon-gi ranked fourth and finally, Lee Min-ki, who starred alongside Son Suk-ku in My Liberation Notes, rounded up the top 5 list.

For those uninitiated, the rankings are determined through a detailed data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 50 top ranking actors who appeared in dramas that aired between May 5 to June 6 2022.

Daniel Martin @DrDSM It’s been very cheering to see the impact the currently-airing #Kdrama OUR BLUES is having on local viewers. The cast includes a Deaf actor, and another with Down Syndrome, in a rare but much appreciated case of authentic casting and genuine inclusion. It’s been very cheering to see the impact the currently-airing #Kdrama OUR BLUES is having on local viewers. The cast includes a Deaf actor, and another with Down Syndrome, in a rare but much appreciated case of authentic casting and genuine inclusion. https://t.co/DP8aiHJ1BQ

My Liberation Notes' star Son Suk-ku topped the June 2022 list with a brand reputation index of 4,323,087. The high-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Mr. Gu,” “Liberation Notes,” and “Kim Ji-won,” a clear reference to his character’s name and his co-star in the drama.

Also, Son Suk-ku’s highest-ranking related terms included “worship,” “thankful,” and “act passionately.”

The actor’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 84.57 percent positive reaction, which meant fans really enjoyed his performance.

𝐡. @mooonabi Gu, a safe place: "You're like.. a sanctuary that I keep within my head. Because I decided to keep you away from my hate."



— My Liberation Notes (2022) Gu, a safe place: "You're like.. a sanctuary that I keep within my head. Because I decided to keep you away from my hate." — My Liberation Notes (2022) https://t.co/XyRyI9PVUZ

Our Blues’ stars Lee Byung-hun and Shin Min-ah took the second and third spots respectively. Lee Byung-hun scored a brand reputation index of 2,615,212 and his co-star Shin Min-ah scored a brand reputation ranking of 2,420,996.

tvN’s latest healing melodrama Our Blues stars Shin Min-ah, Lee Byung-hun, Kim Woo-bin, Han Ji-min, Cha Seung-won, Lee Jeung-eun, and Uhm Jung-hwa in prominent roles.

The series depicts the everyday life and struggles of the inhabitants of Jeju Island in an omnibus format.

Lee Joon-gi and Lee Min-ki rounded the top 5 spots for June Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings

noooooo @yeonaimnida

#AgainMyLifeEp16 Another successful drama is served by the one and only LEE JOON GI! More projects and success are waiting for you, my best actor. Kudos to all the actors and people behind this masterpiece drama! Thank you for your hard work! This drama is the best! Another successful drama is served by the one and only LEE JOON GI! More projects and success are waiting for you, my best actor. Kudos to all the actors and people behind this masterpiece drama! Thank you for your hard work! This drama is the best! 😎❤#AgainMyLifeEp16 https://t.co/ykyO819pXR

Again My Life’s star Lee Joon-gi came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,306,450.

Finally, Son Suk-ku’s My Liberation Notes co-star Lee Min Ki rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,019,927 for June.

Lee Byung-hun reels in shock upon hearing about his mother in Our Blues

Mimu Hanaka @Mimu_Hanaka Lee Byung Hun Turns His Back On Kim Hye Ja In Heartbreaking New Posters For “Our Blues” soompi.com/article/152890… Lee Byung Hun Turns His Back On Kim Hye Ja In Heartbreaking New Posters For “Our Blues” soompi.com/article/152890… https://t.co/OcLhMAbvqA

Our Blues is winning audiences' hearts with its heartfelt writing and superlative performances. Today’s broadcast will follow the story of Lee Dong-seok (Lee Byung-hun) and his mother Kim Hye-ja (Kang Ok-dong).

So far, audiences have noticed that the mother-son duo don’t get along very well and act like strangers in front of each other. However, certain incidents in the recent past have contributed to a change in their relationship.

In episode 18 of Our Blues, Lee Dong-seok learns of his mother’s late-stage cancer and as we can see in the newly released stills, he doesn’t attempt to contact her despite knowing of his mother’s failing health.

Jung Eun-hee (Lee Jung-eun), Jung In-kwon (Park Ji-hwan), and Bang Ho-sik (Choi Young-joon) console him despite Lee Dong-seok’s icy expressions.

In the previous episode, we witnessed Lee Dong-seok’s angry reaction when his mother asked him to take her to his adoptive father’s memorial service.

He couldn’t understand why she would ask him to do such a thing when he disliked his adoptive father this much.

The upcoming episode of Our Blues will reveal the emotional turmoil he will go through upon learning of his mother’s illness as well as why he isn’t so emotionally attached to her anymore.

Our Blues will air on June 5 at 9:10 pm KST (5:40 pm IST) on tvN and Netflix.

