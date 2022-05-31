Again My Life ending explained: Does Lee Joong-gi as Kim Hee-woo set to return for a second season?

The sixteen-episode run of SBS legal drama Again My Life has now ended. At least that's what viewers believed while tuning into the 16th episode. However, the open ending has left the door wide open for the show-makers to attempt a second season if everything works out well. The show is based on a prosecutor’s need for justice. The prosecutor in question, Kim Hee-woo (Lee Joong-gi), attempts to trap an assembly member with enormous influence.

Of course, his mistake was to trust solely in law in Again My Life, and his naïveté led to his death the first time around. Miraculously, he gets a second chance at life after the grim reaper, tasked with collecting his soul, gives him a mission. She wants Hee-woo to show Jo Tae-seop, the assemblyman he wanted to be to be punished, that justice did exist in real life.

This sets Hee-woo off on an intriguing journey, and a part of it ends with Jo Tae-seop accepting defeat. However, he is not punished in the court of law. Instead, he disappears from the face of the earth.

What leads to Tae-seop’s disappearance in Again My Life?

After Hee-woo gets a second chance at life, he is taken back to a time in his life when he had been insensitive towards his parents. As a high school student in Again My Life, he was bullied by his classmates and could do nothing about it. As a result, he had even lost his parents before he could open up to them regarding his struggles. Hee-woo sets out to undo the mistakes he had committed the first time around. He begins by standing up to his bullies and also ensures that his parents do not die in a hit-and-run.

In a series of steps to correct his wrongs, Hee-woo coincidentally befriends people he would need to overthrow Tae-seop. Kim Hee-ah, Lee Min-soo, Kim Gyu-ri, and Kim Han-mi are some of his friends who help him plot a trap big enough to capture someone as powerful as Tae-seop. Despite obstacles, Hee-woo manages to succeed. It is his journey that is interesting.

Years of hard work, undoing the mistakes that he committed the first time around, and successfully bringing Tae-seop’s crimes to light is not an easy task in Again My Life. Hee-woo almost loses a person very close to him, and his friends are targeted for their relationship with him. Yet, the mind games that Hee-woo plays with Tae-seop in the K-drama make it an entertaining watch. The ending, especially, makes the show interesting.

What hints at Again My Life season 2?

After Tae-seop’s disappearance in Again My Life, the finale introduces a new villain that Hee-woo must go against. The villain's introduction comes after the finale episode ensures a partly happy ending for Hee-woo. Since the very beginning of the show, the viewers do not get a romantic track. Only in the end that Hee-woo announces his romantic relationship with Kim Hee-ah.

It is only when viewers get fuzzy about their relationship that they see something eerie lurking in the background. This is none other than the founder of the conglomerate group Jewal. The founder, a woman in her late 50s, decides to reunite the men who worked for Tae-seop for her benefit. She decides to let them fight each other for power, and explains that all she needs is money and freedom to expand her company as she wishes.

Hee-woo, of course, tells viewers that he will continue to work against all kinds of power hungry people. It is to be seen if he will do so in the second season of the K-drama Again My Life.

