K-drama series 'Again My Life' starring Lee Joon-gi rakes success and soars to new personal best ratings

Korean drama series Again My Life, starring actor, and singer Lee Joon-gi, has brought the original novel and webtoon series of the same name into the spotlight with its continued success. The fantasy drama has been receiving immense positive viewership ratings, and the response has been favorable for the show.

The series has recorded high viewership ratings for five consecutive weeks, with 10.1% nationwide ratings for its ninth episode, which was released on May 6, 2022.

The K-drama series was first published as a web novel back in 2017, after which it was soon developed into a web cartoon series. Following its success, the web novel has now been adapted into an exciting drama series where the actors have outdone themselves in their performances.

SBS's 'Again My Life' garners traction for its engrossing storyline and on-screen performance

SBS’s latest Korean drama series, Again My Life, first premiered on April 8, 2022. It has received much attention for its unique storyline, great on-screen performances by talented actors, and spot-on production.

On May 16, 2022, the drama series was ranked as the Friday-Saturday series with the highest viewership rating with a 10.1% nationwide rating for five consecutive weeks. The ratings accounted for episodes of the drama series till the ninth episode that aired on May 6, 2022.

According to Kakao Entertainment, the popularity and transactions of the drama series on the platform increased 72 times after its initial broadcasting. The entertainment company stated:

"Web novel and webtoon adaptation of 'Again My Life' have different endings from each other so you can enjoy reading from various aspects. We will strategically utilize our business networks and skills to continue to accumulate successful cases like this."

Additionally, the K-drama series has also set a new personal record with the ratings for its latest episode, as it snagged first place across all channels in its time slot.

Furthermore, according to collected data, Again My Life has maintained its title of being the most-watched program among the key demographic of viewers between the ages of 20 to 49.

The hit drama series narrates the story of a famous and skilled prosecutor who gets murdered and mysteriously comes back to life. The series continues and revolves around how he dedicates his second life to seeking revenge and finding the person behind his murder.

Lee Joon-gi plays the lead role of Kim Hee-woo, and the supporting cast includes Kim Ji Eun, Lee Kyung Young, Jung Sang Hoon, Hong Bi Ra, and Choi Kwang Il.

Edited by Danyal Arabi