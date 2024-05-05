EXO’s Kai reportedly spotted enjoying his military vacation in Bali

On May 4, a user shared a picture of EXO's Kai reportedly enjoying his military vacation in Bali on the South Korean social media platform Instiz. The post was captioned as:

"EXO Kai witnessed Bali while doing public service."

The update about the EXO member reportedly enjoying a vacation in Bali amidst his ongoing military service went viral on social media. He began his mandatory conscription on May 11, 2023, as a public service worker instead of joining the duty as an active soldier.

EXO's Kai reportedly enjoying a military vacation in Bali sparked a heated debate on social media

In the viral pictures and video, EXO's Kai was spotted nonchalantly seated on a lavish sofa at a resort. He was shirtless, wore blue-colored boxers, and was looking at his phone. The idol was seated beside an unknown man who wore a similar outfit to Kai and looked at his phone.

Soon, the EXO member's pictures and videos reportedly enjoying his military leave in Bali went viral on social media, sparking heated debate on social media. While some wondered if it was possible to travel abroad on military leave, others stated that if authorities permitted the holiday, then they should not question it.

According to the South Korean media outlet The Korean Herald, the country's Defense Ministry allows conscripted soldiers to take holidays for personal affairs twice a month. They allowed the soldiers to leave the camp after work at 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and return before 9:30 p.m. for personal affairs.

Moreover, under the Instiz website, where the user shared the EXO member's picture showing him reportedly enjoying the holiday in Bali, there are different opinions. While user @ik-in2 questioned if soldiers could travel abroad while doing public service, another user, @5people, replied that they could, including active duty soldiers.

In conclusion, Korean netizens revealed that public service officers and active duty soldiers could travel abroad for their military vacations after getting permission from the authorities. While some fans supported and were elated about the idol's supposed holiday, others questioned his act.

Kim Jong-in, also known as EXO's Kai, is a South Korean actor, model, dancer, and singer. The idol is a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy band EXO, its sub-unit, EXO-K, and its supergroup, SuperM. He was born on January 14, 1994, in Suncheon, South Jeolla, South Korea. The 30-year-old completed his education at the School of Performing Arts Seoul and has been active in the entertainment industry since 2011.

He was announced as the first member of EXO on December 23, 2011, and the group debuted in the following year (2012) and as a soloist on November 30, 2022, with his first extended play, Kai. The idol has appeared in multiple dramas, including Spring Has Come, Choco Bank, Andante, and others. Before joining the military, he released EP Rover on March 13, 2023, through SM Entertainment.

According to The Soldiers Project website, the EXO member is expected to be discharged from his military service on May 11, 2025.