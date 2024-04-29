EXO's Suho, LOONA's Chuu, Kwon Eunbi, & more to participate in the 12th Green Heart Bazaar, a fundraiser to support children of Palestine's Gaza Strip

On Monday, April 29, the annual fundraiser, Green Heart Bazaar, announced that Korean artists, EXO's Suho, LOONA's Chuu, Kwon Eunbi, and more will be participating in the event. Organized by UNICEF and its initiative, SES (State Emergency Service), the upcoming 12th edition of the annual fundraiser is an effort to support the children of Palestine's Gaza Strip.

The profits and funds raised by the event will be distributed by UNICEF, through their campaign titled, UNICEF Gaza Emergency Relief Campaign. The same will contribute to the nutrition, health, sanitation, and drinking water facilities of the children housed in the Gaza Strip. The 12th Green Heart Bazaar is scheduled to take place on May 11, 2024.

In addition to the three above-mentioned artists, several other Korean singers are also seated on the lineup. Some of these artists include Shin Se-kyung, Bada, Oh My Girl's Hyojung, Sandara Park, etc.

Following the announcement, fans have been delighted to learn about the artists' contribution and aim to spread awareness about the condition of Palestine and its citizens.

The event is conducted to collect talent donations from stars across the world. The stars can donate their favourite items to the fundraiser, which will further be used to raise funds and donations. Some of the contributors include EXO's Suho, Kwon Eunbi, LOONA's Chuu, and other artists from the Korean music industry.

However, the event doesn't just gather music artists but also includes donations from other establishments across the world. Some of these establishments are Dubon Korea, Rachel Cox Monica Farm, Moschino, Fake Chemical Club, Colskin, etc. This contribution from UNICEF, Green Heart Bazaar, is an annual fundraiser that addresses the plaguing issues of society, and they change from one time to another.

In 2024, given the amount of awareness raised with respect to the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel, the organization has chosen to shed light on the same. The conflict between the two countries has resulted in poor living conditions for the Palestinians, especially those who inhabit the Gaza Strip.

Following the steadily deteriorating living conditions of Palestinians, UNICEF, through its Gaza Emergency Relief Campaign, has decided to raise donations for the same. Therefore, the Green Hearts Bazaar and the donations it garners will be used to support and aid the well-being of the children in Palestine's Gaza Strip.

The fundraisers' areas of concern include supporting nutrition, health, drinking water, and sanitation. On the other hand, here's a list of all the other contributors to the 12th Green Heart Bazaar:

Bada

Eugene

So Ji-jin

Kwon Eun-jin

Kwon Eun-bi

Kwon Hyuk-soo

Gudan's Kim Na-young

Kim So-yeon

Kim Won-hyo

Kim Ho-young

Park Tam-hee

Brian

Sandara Park

EXO's Suho

Shin Se-kyung

Shim Jin-hwa

Aiki

Ahn Hyun-mo

Ye-won

Yoo Se-yoon

Lee Moo-on

Lee Moo-jin

Hyun-jin

Jeon Hyun-moo

Jo Kwon

Jo Se-ho

Rainbow's Ji-sook

DRIPPIN's Cha Jun-ho

Chuu

Hwang Kwang

Oh My Girl's Hyojung

Han Ye-seul

Heo Young-ji

Following the announcement, fans have been proud and delighted at the long list of Korean celebrities who will be contributing to the protection and aid of children in Palestine's Gaza Strip.