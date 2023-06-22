 "Our beautiful leader is soaring": Fans excited as EXO's Suho is set to appear on JTBC's upcoming drama 'Behind Your Touch'

Suho, the leader of the world-renowned K-pop group EXO, is, once again, venturing into the world of acting. He has been cast in the upcoming mystery K-drama titled Behind Your Touch, which is pronounced as "Hiphage" in Korean. In this drama, Suho will play a college student.

The other actors that are going to be starring alongside Suho in this drama are Han Ji Min and Lee Min Ki. The drama is all set to be released on August 12, 2023 at 10 PM KST, and the fans are nothing but excited about it.

Suho and the roadmap of his entire career

Suho, born as Kim Jun Myeon, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and actor. He is best known for his role as the leader of the popular South Korean boy K-pop group EXO, which debuted under SM Entertainment company in 2012.

While Suho is primarily known for his successful career as a musician, he has also made notable appearances in various television dramas and movies. In 2017, he starred in the drama The Universe's Star. He further showcased his acting skills in dramas like Rich Man (2018), Middle School Girl A (2018), and How Are U Bread (2020).

Suho has also dived into the world of movies. In 2016, he acted in the film One Way Trip, and in 2019, he appeared in the movie Gift. Additionally, he made a guest appearance in the drama series Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramoon.

The series Behind Your Touch will explore the themes of comedy, investigation, supernatural, and mystery. In this series, the three leads, Han Ji Min will play the role of a loving veterinarian, Lee Min Ki will play a detective and Suho will play a college student who also works a part-time job at a convenience store in the village. All these three will come together to solve some mysteries.

Suho's decision to pursue acting alongside his successful music career underscores his passion for the arts and his desire to explore different creative avenues. Fans of EXO and Suho are eagerly waiting for his return to the small screen and can't wait to see him shine in the new drama.

More about EXO's Suho

Before BTS came along and took the world by storm as the most successful K-pop group of all time, EXO dominated the industry. Debuting as a 12-man group, it was one of the biggest K-pop groups of of that time. EXO has always been instrumental in producing some of the best music pieces of the K-pop world.

As EXO's leader, he closely monitored the group's activities and ensured unity among the members. His leadership abilities were evident in his role. EXO also recently celebrated their 10th anniversary together, showing how well they’ve bonded over the years. Often known as the guardian of the group, his concern for the welfare of his fellow bandmates is a reflection of his composed temperament.

In addition to his role as EXO's leader, Suho is also a talented singer. His gentle, soothing and unique-toned voice has captivated fans worldwide. He has participated in numerous EXO songs and also released solo music. He made his solo debut in March 2020 with the mini-album Self-Portrait, showcasing his musical versatility and personal growth as an artist. Suho has also shown his talent in musicals such as Last Kiss and The Man Who Laughs.

Suho also fulfilled his role as a responsible citizen of his motherland by serving his time in the South Korean military. He enlisted on May 14, 2020 and was successfully discharged in February 2022. He served an extensive period of 21 months in the military. He began making music as soon as he returned home. Suho has previously shown an impressive range of skills in acting due to his various past experiences and abilities to adapt to different roles. By taking on the role of a college student in Behind Your Touch, he will have another opportunity to showcase his acting prowess and captivate audiences with his performances.

