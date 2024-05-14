EXO's D.O. and K-pop soloist IU showcase their live collaborative vocals in a cover of Love Wins All during IU's Palette

On Monday, May 13, EXO's D.O. appeared on IU's talk show, Palette, following the release of his latest comeback and third mini album, BLOSSOM. During the idol's appearance on the show, the two talked about various things regarding his latest album release, such as the creation of the tracks, the promotional process, etc.

Apart from the conversations, the two grand vocalists of the current K-pop scene collaborated for a cover of one of IU's latest tracks. The K-pop soloist's track, Love Wins All, which starred the BTS member V, was chosen to be covered by the two artists.

Given their reputation for unmatched vocals, the two naturally put forth a mesmerizing cover that fans couldn't get enough of.

EXO's D.O. and the K-pop soloist IU cover Love Wins All in the latest episode of IU's Palette

On May 7, the EXO vocalist and soloist, D.O., released his third mini album BLOSSOM, through his own agency, CompanySooSoo. The six-track album was well-received by the masses and the idol naturally carried out the promotions for the same. One such promotional appearance included IU's Palette.

IU's Palette is a South Korean talk show created and hosted by the K-pop soloist, IU. It kickstarted in 2020 and she has invited several artists to avail them a space to talk and explain the intricacies of their comebacks. Some of the guests include BTS' SUGA, NewJeans, Jay Park, SHINee's Choi Min-ho, etc.

The most recent addition to the show's long list of guests is EXO's D.O., and the episode turned out to be a must-watch. While the conversations they engaged in were both hilarious and insightful with regard to D.O.'s new album release, fans were most stunned by the two's collaborative cover of IU's Love Wins All.

While the track in itself melted the hearts of many, their cover left a lot more people impressed.

On the other hand, the two also talked about several other things related to the idol's album BLOSSOM, in the episode. D.O. not only performed the album's title track, Mars, live, but also explained the intricacies of his other songs.

He explained that the track Popcorn is his favorite track from the album.

He stated that the demo for the song was in a different language and he couldn't understand most of the song. Regardless, the track left a smile on his face, and therefore, Popcorn sits as his favorite track from BLOSSOM.

Additionally, IU also hilariously tried to help D.O. come up with a fandom name since his fan meeting and tour are right around the corner.

Some of the options she picked out for the idol's fandom included, DDOREMI, DDOLANG DDOLANG, NADO, and DDODOGAS. Both IU and the EXO member had quite a laugh with the segment, and the whole episode turned out to be quite wholesome.

In other news, following the release of EXO D.O.'s third mini album, the idol will be rolling out his solo Asian tour, BLOOM. According to the announcements, the idol is expected to make several stops starting in June such as Taipei, Osaka, Malaysia, Bangkok, Singapore, etc.