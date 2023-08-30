On August 29, fans of EXO member D.O. called out and bashed SM Entertainment for mistreating the artist and lack of promotions throughout his solo career. As soon as more fans expressed their opinions on the issue for supporting the artist, the hashtag #DO_DeserveBetter started trending on Twitter worldwide.

D.O. has been in the industry for 11 years with SM Entertainment and fans mentioned that he deserves better treatment for his dedication and contributions as an artist. The hashtag #SM_경수에게_무관심_그만 has also gone viral, which, according to Google Translate, means "#SM_Kyungsoo_indifferent_stop." This sums up how fans are urging SM to stop being indifferent towards D.O. (also known as Doh Kyung-soo.)

Expand Tweet

With the hashtags getting viral, more fans became aware of the issue and couldn’t help but express their disappointment with the agency for poorly managing the artist.

D.O.'s fandom also wrote a detailed statement raising concerns about his mistreatment as a soloist.

Expand Tweet

Fans of EXO's D.O. demand fair treatment and proper promotions for the artist

The highlighted points raised by fans included inadequate promotion for solo activities. Fans mentioned that the artist had a lack of proper promotion for his solo projects, in particular his first solo album, which was released without significant announcements, promotions, or even pre-order links. The EXO member released his first solo album, Empathy, in July 2021.

The artist was even credited as a lyricist for the album’s two songs, Rose and I’m Fine. The album has a total of eight songs, including the two bonus tracks - the English version of Rose, and Si Fueras Mía, the Spanish version of another B-side track, It’s Love. Before his solo album release, the EXO member also published solo tracks, That’s Okay and Crying Out.

Expand Tweet

Despite the singer’s contribution and immense talent, the agency has not promoted his solo music and solo projects enough. Fans are angered as D.O. deserves better treatment, pointing out that he is one of the best revenue generators for the agency even after his agency’s lack of efforts.

Another issue that EXO fans highlighted was D.O.’s delayed second solo album release, which had finished recording and filming months in advance. The artist had stated earlier that he is about to release his 2nd solo album this year.

He mentioned the surprising news in his interview during the promotion of his movie, The Moon. At the time, he also shared about being a member of EXO, the artist’s acting career, and solo musical endeavors.

At the time, D.O. mentioned that he’s just waiting for his second solo album to be released. He also added that he completed the recording, filming for music videos, and jacket photos in May 2022. He even shared that the album consisted 'acoustic-like songs.' Other details including album name, title track, and release date weren’t revealed. The EXO singer promised that after the album release, he’ll conduct an event to meet his fans.

Given that it is already going to be the end of the year, fans are now urging SM Entertainment to provide a release date and promote the album properly. Fans also mentioned the artist’s neglected opportunities and demanded that he be given equal opportunities within SM Entertainment, including participation in award shows and other activities.

Fans also urged the company to update the artist's calendar and make clear announcements about his involvement in such events. Many even rallied for transparency and respect about the artist's earnings and activities, raising concerns regarding better communication and respect for D.O.'s rights as an artist.

Here is how fans expressed their opinions on SM Entertainment’s mistreatment of EXO’s D.O. and supporting the artist.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More on EXO's D.O. and mistreatment faced by group members from SM Entertainment

This is not the first time that fans are calling out SM Entertainment for EXO’s unfair treatment. The issue has been raised time and again. In March 2023, EXO members also hinted at issues within the company which led to fans speculating that EXO had faced mismanagement and unfair profit distribution throughout their careers.

On June 1, group members Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen filed to terminate their exclusive contracts with SM Entertainment, claiming that the agency refused to provide the artists with clear, transparent records of their earnings and payments among other issues.

The agency responded with an official statement, accusing outside forces of making irrational offers to artists for monetary gain. This statement again led to backlash for the agency as fans believe that it gave a definite reason for the poor treatment of SM Entertainment artists.

D.O. is renowned for his role in various dramas and movies, including Pure Love, My Annoying Brother, Positive Physique, Room No.7, 100 Days My Prince, Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds, Swing Kids, and Bad Prosecutor.

He was also recognized as one of the 200 Korean actors that best represent Korea's movie scene now and in the future as announced by the Korean Film Council. In 2023, D.O. starred in SBS's variety show, No Math School Trip, among other well-known artists including Zico, Crush, Choi Jung-hoon, Lee Yong-jin, and Yang Se-chan.

Fans are hoping that their concerns about EXO's D.O. will not be unheard and bring positive results.

Poll : Have you also been a part of the #DO DeserveBetter trend as EXO's D.O.’s fans call out SM Entertainment for unfair treatment of the artist? Absolutely! Not yet 0 votes