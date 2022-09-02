"BIGHIT Protect BTS": Fans demand agency to take action on horrifying threats against members

On August 22, 2022, BTS members, particularly Jimin, Jungkook, V, and RM, started getting threats. After fans started finding out about the incident, ARMYs all over the world requested the group's agency Big Hit Music to take action against the recent horrifying threats to BTS members.
On the same day, according to a Korean media outlet report, a TikTok account named bunkook posted horrifying edits of BTS' Jungkook with inappropriate images. The post has also been shown to be doing dark magic. It had Jungkook, Jimin, and Suga's pictures.
Apart from this, Jimin and his family have started getting threats online. V also started getting hate and threats. On the platform Weverse, pictures with guns started circulating, which led many fans to worry about the idols. However, V and BLACKPINK Jennie's recently edited photos ignited dating rumors about the duo, and this has been one of the reasons why the member is currently getting a lot of hate.
Moreover, the group's leader RM also got online hate with offensive comments when the rumor started of him being the most handsome face over British actor Henry Cavill by TC Candler. Thankfully, the official platform for TC Candler responded on the matter.
BTS ARMYs around the world unite to request Big Hit Music to protect members from disturbing threats
Since BTS has millions of ARMYs worldwide, the posts were a worrying subject for many. It even makes sense that the post has even been trending on TikTok. Fans are taking action on their own to try and solve the problem. Furthermore, they're urging the group's agency Big Hit Music to take further precautions about the members' safety. Here is how ARMYs reacted on social media in response to the threats to the BTS members.
Meanwhile, the account admin of bunkook made a post threatening BTS fans not to report their account. While the admin assured fans that they won't be doing the dark magic, they clarified that they are not real magicians.
However, many other bunkook accounts have started posting about performing black magic and sharing disturbing content online. They even said that they won't stop it. No matter how many times ARMYs reported the bunkook accounts, it was the account admin who wouldn't stop making such disturbing posts. They even notified fans that their next target will be BLACKPINK’s Jennie.
The bunkook situation and threats for other members have united fans on social media. BIGHIT PROTECT Jimin, BIGHIT PROTECT Namjoon, BIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNG NOW, HYBE PROTECT TAEHYUNG NOW, #BighitProtectTaehyung, and other tags suddenly started trending as ARMYs requested the group's agency to take immediate action on the issue.
ARMYs are known to accomplish great results in their humanitarian and philanthropic ventures while showing their love for the group. They are the largest fandom in the world, and their reach is also the biggest in comforting the group through their support.
Fans are looking forward to the appropriate actions from the agency to ensure the members' protection and hope that the horrifying, offensive, and racist remarks will be put to a stop as soon as possible.