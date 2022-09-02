"BIGHIT Protect BTS": Fans demand agency to take action on horrifying threats against members

On August 22, 2022, BTS members, particularly Jimin, Jungkook, V, and RM, started getting threats. After fans started finding out about the incident, ARMYs all over the world requested the group's agency Big Hit Music to take action against the recent horrifying threats to BTS members.

💜bangtanboys7💜#TeamLY @shubhani0408

@BIGHIT_MUSIC @HYBEOFFICIALtwt bighit please protect bts recently bts memebers are getting a lot of hates first taehyubg and jimin getting d€aths threats then someone made very scary edits of jungkook and now namjoon is getting hate BIGHIT PROTECT YOUR ARTISTS bighit please protect bts recently bts memebers are getting a lot of hates first taehyubg and jimin getting d€aths threats then someone made very scary edits of jungkook and now namjoon is getting hate BIGHIT PROTECT YOUR ARTISTS @BIGHIT_MUSIC @HYBEOFFICIALtwt https://t.co/frk96MMCB4

On the same day, according to a Korean media outlet report, a TikTok account named bunkook posted horrifying edits of BTS' Jungkook with inappropriate images. The post has also been shown to be doing dark magic. It had Jungkook, Jimin, and Suga's pictures.

방탄소년단;⁷💜 ꜱᴇxy ɴᴜᴋɪᴍ @_Mantasha_7

Send to



Please write an email to bighit with alteast 1 screenshot proof



BIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNG

HYBE PROTECT TAEHYUNG NOW Email for protection of Taehyung's PrivacySend to [email protected] Please write an email to bighit with alteast 1 screenshot proofBIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNGHYBE PROTECT TAEHYUNG NOW Email for protection of Taehyung's Privacy Send to [email protected] write an email to bighit with alteast 1 screenshot proofBIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNGHYBE PROTECT TAEHYUNG NOW https://t.co/fG1ZhUDyBX

🙊 @LSTNRBLD @arundeepkaur_ @park_azzy Not only this. Tons of people pretending to be fans has been threatening Jimin, V, and JK on Weverse. There are tons of tweets about the hate they are getting. There is also the "bunkook" issue where they edit JK and Jimin's pictures and warps it. @arundeepkaur_ @park_azzy Not only this. Tons of people pretending to be fans has been threatening Jimin, V, and JK on Weverse. There are tons of tweets about the hate they are getting. There is also the "bunkook" issue where they edit JK and Jimin's pictures and warps it. https://t.co/3xfWMVLCMf

Apart from this, Jimin and his family have started getting threats online. V also started getting hate and threats. On the platform Weverse, pictures with guns started circulating, which led many fans to worry about the idols. However, V and BLACKPINK Jennie's recently edited photos ignited dating rumors about the duo, and this has been one of the reasons why the member is currently getting a lot of hate.

Moreover, the group's leader RM also got online hate with offensive comments when the rumor started of him being the most handsome face over British actor Henry Cavill by TC Candler. Thankfully, the official platform for TC Candler responded on the matter.

BTS ARMYs around the world unite to request Big Hit Music to protect members from disturbing threats

Since BTS has millions of ARMYs worldwide, the posts were a worrying subject for many. It even makes sense that the post has even been trending on TikTok. Fans are taking action on their own to try and solve the problem. Furthermore, they're urging the group's agency Big Hit Music to take further precautions about the members' safety. Here is how ARMYs reacted on social media in response to the threats to the BTS members.

vmin ✰ @dailyjmthv



Your artist, V, has been the target of harmful threats for days straight and his privacy is being violated, his private and personal information are being leaked constantly.



@BIGHIT_MUSIC @HYBEOFFICIALtwt @bts_bighit BIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNG NOW!Your artist, V, has been the target of harmful threats for days straight and his privacy is being violated, his private and personal information are being leaked constantly. BIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNG NOW! Your artist, V, has been the target of harmful threats for days straight and his privacy is being violated, his private and personal information are being leaked constantly. @BIGHIT_MUSIC @HYBEOFFICIALtwt @bts_bighit

marina⁷ @littlemochi_ i don’t care whether the rumours are true or not, taehyung is a grown man, but the situation is getting out of hand and this is scary. they are invading their privacy and we don’t know how this is going to end. @BIGHIT_MUSIC @HYBEOFFICIALtwt please, protect your artist. i don’t care whether the rumours are true or not, taehyung is a grown man, but the situation is getting out of hand and this is scary. they are invading their privacy and we don’t know how this is going to end. @BIGHIT_MUSIC @HYBEOFFICIALtwt please, protect your artist.

pety @ihhnaon armys will protect you from everything, namjoon. we will support you no matter what! ♡



BIGHIT PROTECT NAMJOON armys will protect you from everything, namjoon. we will support you no matter what! ♡BIGHIT PROTECT NAMJOON https://t.co/sU5E9FH3vB

MinO⁷ SEXYNUKIM KKUGI DAY @afts1513 What's actually going on and why hybe is so silent???? Then what's the use of those artist protection rules if you don't use them???? PROTECT YOUR ARTIST USE YOUR POWER INVEST YOUR RULES

BIGHIT PROTECT JIMIN

BIGHIT PROTECT JUNGKOOK

BIGHIT PROTECT OUR BOYS What's actually going on and why hybe is so silent???? Then what's the use of those artist protection rules if you don't use them???? PROTECT YOUR ARTIST USE YOUR POWER INVEST YOUR RULES BIGHIT PROTECT JIMINBIGHIT PROTECT JUNGKOOKBIGHIT PROTECT OUR BOYS

Meanwhile, the account admin of bunkook made a post threatening BTS fans not to report their account. While the admin assured fans that they won't be doing the dark magic, they clarified that they are not real magicians.

However, many other bunkook accounts have started posting about performing black magic and sharing disturbing content online. They even said that they won't stop it. No matter how many times ARMYs reported the bunkook accounts, it was the account admin who wouldn't stop making such disturbing posts. They even notified fans that their next target will be BLACKPINK’s Jennie.

V STREAM 🐻💜 (SLOW) @tetestream_ BIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNG & HYBE PROTECT TAEHYUNG NOW is trending on Twitter under "K-pop" & "Korean music" topic! BIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNG & HYBE PROTECT TAEHYUNG NOW is trending on Twitter under "K-pop" & "Korean music" topic! https://t.co/BUIYCwLNeo

The bunkook situation and threats for other members have united fans on social media. BIGHIT PROTECT Jimin, BIGHIT PROTECT Namjoon, BIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNG NOW, HYBE PROTECT TAEHYUNG NOW, #BighitProtectTaehyung, and other tags suddenly started trending as ARMYs requested the group's agency to take immediate action on the issue.

ARMYs are known to accomplish great results in their humanitarian and philanthropic ventures while showing their love for the group. They are the largest fandom in the world, and their reach is also the biggest in comforting the group through their support.

방탄소년단 @BTS_twt This can’t be done without your love and support #VMAs Group of the Year Winner : @BTS_twt Thank you all, ARMY This can’t be done without your love and support😭 #VMAs Group of the Year Winner : @BTS_twt Thank you all, ARMY💜 https://t.co/nIXK22zeJx

Fans are looking forward to the appropriate actions from the agency to ensure the members' protection and hope that the horrifying, offensive, and racist remarks will be put to a stop as soon as possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar