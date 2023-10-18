On October 18, 2023, South Korean media outlet JTBC reported that EXO's D.O. has been confirmed to leave SM Entertainment and will join a new agency launched by his manager, where he will be the CEO.

In response to the report, the agency quickly released a statement confirming the authenticity of the news and stated, as translated by Soompi:

"D.O.’s exclusive contract with us will expire in early November. Following thorough discussions with D.O., it has been decided that he will continue his EXO activities with SM but will proceed with his acting and individual activities through the newly established agency founded by his and SM’s former manager.”

According to the agency's statement, the EXO's D.O. will leave SM Entertainment but will continue his group activities with them. However, he will no longer be associated individually with the agency.

After the news went viral, fans rejoiced and expressed that the idol was now free from the agency and would soon become a successful CEO, given that his manager is the founder of the new agency.

"WE ARE PROUD OF YOU": Fans are elated for EXO's D.O. for finally taking new strides in his life

As EXO's D.O.'s new exclusive contract with SM Entertainment is set to end in November 2023, fans are elated that he will be able to enhance his solo and promotional activities with the new company established by his trusted manager.

Meanwhile, EXO's D.O. will continue to participate in group activities with his fellow EXO members, arranged by SM Entertainment.

Moreover, EXO's D.O. will reportedly be moving to a new company named SooSoo, founded by the former SM management director Nam Kyung-soo, who is also the aforementioned trusted manager of the singer. He will be acting as CEO alongside his manager.

Now that the idol is embarking on a new journey, fans can't resist sharing their raw thoughts on social media, with some even stating that this is one of the most beautiful statements they have heard about EXO's D.O. since becoming a fan.

Check out how fans are reacting to the latest confirmation by SM Entertainment that the EXO's D.O. will leave his current agency following the conclusion of his contract with them in November and establishing SooSoo Entertainment.

EXO's D.O. will remain with SM Entertainment only for the group's promotional activities and will not be supported by the agency for his upcoming albums, solo debuts, collaborations, or anything related to his individual career.

Meanwhile, many fans are also sarcastically remarking how EXO members are vying for the CEO title by launching their one-man agencies and taking full responsibility for their solo careers in 2023.

Many also stated that those fans who have mixed feelings about this should understand that parting ways with SM Entertainment will boost the members' solo careers while their friendship will not be affected if they join different agencies, as they share a much stronger bond.

Some fans believe that the downfall of SM Entertainment has been looming since they did not keep the promise they made to the members about changing how they treat their idols and support them individually.

Fans are also elated about the fact that at least group members won't be going for disbandment and will continue as EXO.

Meanwhile, another member of the group, Baekhyun, similar to EXO's D.O., has also established his own agency and will be pursuing his individual endeavors through it.

EXO-L wants the remaining members to leave SM Entertainment as well and follow their dreams due to the alleged mistreatment by the agency.