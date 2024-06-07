BLACKPINK’s Lisa breaks the record to become the fastest account to reach 1M followers on TikTok surpassing BTS

On June 6, 2024, BLACKPINK idol and CEO of LLOUD, Lalisa Manobal opened her official TikTok account and made history by reaching over 1 million followers within 2 hours and 18 minutes. Previously, BTS' Jungkook held the record of the fastest-reaching account on TikTok to gain over a million followers in 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The Money rapper achieved this milestone barely two hours after opening her TikTok account, shattering the Guinness World Record for the "Fastest time to reach 1 million followers." The enthusiasm was further heightened when Lisa subtly acknowledged her origins in BLACKPINK by symbolically inserting two hearts in her bio—one pink and one black.

For the uninitiated, Lisa launched her company, LLOUD, on February 7, 2024, by opening the official Instagram account, @wearelloud. Before making the grand announcement, she featured on Korea's legendary Taeyang's single Shoong! and a slew of new Guinness World Records to her name, including K-pop's first solo artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The artist ended her solo contract with her previous management label YG Entertainment in December 2023.

Lisa making waves globally with her constant feats as the CEO of LLOUD and a global artist

With Money, the Thai-Korean rapper became the first K-pop soloist to be accepted into Spotify's esteemed "Billion Club" in 2023. She became the first solo K-pop artist to reach one billion Spotify streams, earning a spot in the Guinness World Records.

On June 6, 2024, the K-pop celebrity shared a simple teaser with the caption "Coming soon: LISA" on her Instagram Stories. The image included links to pre-save an undisclosed project on Apple Music and Spotify. Both her LLOUD management page and her official website have the teaser. This happened simultaneously with the artist opening her official account on TikTok.

The Thai rapper also announced the start of her new chapter by sharing a video on TikTok, posing in sequined beige jeans, and white printed t-shirt, and a waist chain. She combined it with an upbeat synth tune named "Coming Soon" playing in the background of her TikTok clip.

The Money rapper was last seen at the TAG Heuer party in Monaco at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in France on May 26, 2024. She was spotted interacting cheerfully with visitors and occasionally having quiet chats with TAG Heuer CEO and LVMH scion, Frédéric Arnault.

The artist was seen wearing a custom-made outfit for the evening party from a Thailand brand, Pipatchara, which was made with 80% recyclable plastic materials such as bottle caps and rice box lids. The next day, the BLACKPINK idol was seen at the racecourse of Formula 1, posing for the cameras alongside Red Bull's racer Max Verstappen.

In other news, Lisa is set to release her debut solo album by the end of 2024 and will release it under RCA Records. Earlier in April 2024, she signed a partnership deal between LLOUD and the American label, RCA Records.