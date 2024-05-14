“She looks SO AMAZING” — Chinese model shares experience of working with BLACKPINK’s Lisa on an 8-hour fitting session for an upcoming project

BLACKPINK's Lisa established her company LLOUD in February 2024, ushering in a new era for the K-pop sensation. Since then the musician has made headlines for working with talented and versatile groups of people who didn't have much exposure before. This list includes Thai designer Polpat of Avasa and recently, Chinese model and influencer Jane Chen.

On May 13, 2024, a South Korean-based Chinese model and Instagram influencer Jane Chen shared her story online about meeting the BLACKPINK star. The Chinese model claimed to have met Lisa at an eight-hour fitting without revealing much details about the situation or reason.

Jane Chen added that since everything was kept strictly confidential, she couldn't ask for the LLOUD CEO's autograph or a picture. However, she stressed on how "amazing" the Thai rapper looked in those photos. She wrote,

"Everything was kept confidential so I didn’t get an autograph or signature or photo of her, but I just want to keep a memory of working with an international pop star…how am I worth!?? Please look forward to the finished products. She looks SO AMAZING." (as reported and translated by Koreaboo)

Expand Tweet

"Lisa sat next to me": Jane Chen shares more about her alleged encounter with the BLACKPINK idol

Despite being offered indications, Jane Chen claimed that she didn't know at first that she would be working with Lisa on the shoot. As it happened, the celebrity she was working with that day was a BLACKPINK member. While getting dressed next to her, Jane couldn't contain her excitement and shared on social media that she wanted to cry.

According to Jane, the entire costume fitting was hurried because it was a last-minute call-in. Though she was unaware that the costume fitting was for BLACKPINK's Lisa, she clarified that she had been requested because she resembled the Money rapper in both stride and form.

"Today I worked with Lisa for eight hours. My company notified me of customer fitting. It was on short notice so it was a bit of a rush. Suddenly getting this job, and it was for an artist, the requirements were similar in height and also slim to me. I thought for a very long time who it was but had no idea." (as reported and translated by Koreaboo)

The Chinese model and influencer confessed that Lisa sat next to her while going over the costume-fitting nitty-gritty. The artist then tried on five outfits for dress rehearsals before the shoot commenced. She wrote,

"Once I reached the set they told me it was Lisa and I wanted to cry!! Lisa sat next to me eating while her makeup was being done. I couldn’t even breathe. She tried on five outfits and started the shoot. I didn’t even dare to breath next to her. When the job was done I even got to play with a dog (I don’t know whose dog)." (as reported and translated by Koreaboo)

Furthermore, Jane Chen posted a photograph of the dressing room where she met the Thai rapper, despite being unable to exchange a picture with her. In the picture, the front table was laden with clothes and accessories that the K-Pop idol probably wore. When Jane said that the BLACKPINK idol looked great in the photo session, she heightened fans' excitement even more.

Additionally, the model mentioned that the LLOUD CEO had a kind and gentle demeanor and was careful to express her gratitude to everyone on the set before she left the set. Jane Chen further mentioned that in the studio where the photo session took place, the idol's song LALISA was playing in the backdrop.

Meanwhile, fans were excited as they speculated the artist would drop new music soon and lauded her for her patience in working over eight long hours.

Expand Tweet

In other news, the LLOUD CEO was seen waving the chequered flag at the F1 Miami Grand Prix on May 6, 2024. She became the first K-pop idol to make history by attending the event and waving the flag.