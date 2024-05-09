“I very much had a crush on Jennie” — Nicholas Galitzine reveals his love for BLACKPINK and BTS in a recent interview

On May 8, 2024, Hollywood actor Nicholas Galitzine mentioned BTS and BLACKPINK as some of his favorite music bands and confessed to having a long-time crush on BLACKPINK's rapper, Jennie. The English actor made headlines with his recent Prime Video movie, The Idea of You, starring Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway, released on May 2, 2024.

During his movie promotions, Galitzine mentioned more about how he referenced BTS's dance choreographies and friendship to prepare himself for the lead of The Idea of You. In the movie, the English actor plays a twenty-something singer from the band August Moon, who meets a 40-year-old woman named Soléne (Anne Hathaway) at Coachella.

While talking to an interviewer from GQ Britain, Galitzine cheerfully confessed to enjoying BTS and BLACKPINK.

“I love BTS. I love Blackpink. I very much had a crush on Jennie for a long time,” he said.

Expand Tweet

Nicholas Galitzine says BTS and BLACKPINK were a "really interesting reference point" for his character in The Idea of You

Nicholas Dimitri Constantine Galitzine, who goes by his industry name, Nicholas Galitzine, or Nick, previously starred as the main lead on another Prime Video original film Red, White & Royal Blue, where he played the character of Prince Henry.

His onscreen character falls in love with Alex Claremont-Diaz (played by Taylor Zakhar Perez), the first son of the United States. The film is based on Casey McQuiston's 2019 romcom novel of the same name. It is interesting to note that the author referred to BTS members Jung Ho-seok aka j-hope and Kim Namjoon in her book.

Meanwhile, Galitzine's latest release, The Idea of You, has propelled him to new heights. While preparing for the role, the actor said he meticulously followed the two K-pop juggernauts and studied their stage presence to incorporate them into his performance. He told GQ:

"They were a really interesting reference point for the physicality in the show, because I’m not a professional dancer, and all the boys in my boy band are. I said, ‘You f*ckers better not make me look terrible!'”

On May 2, 2024, Galitzine was featured on the HITS Radio interview, where he mentioned getting into K-pop and listening to a lot of BTS and BLACKPINK songs:

"I have gotten into K-pop recently and I have to say that I am not like an expert on it. I have kinda only really dipped in with BTS and BLACKPINK. But I think they are all so immensely talented. It was something that I was trying to emulate whether or not I succeeded in that. I'm really pleased that there's a crossover between BTS and myself, I never would have guessed that." he said (as quoted from his HITS interview)

On May 3, 2024, in his interview with Variety, Nicholas Galitzine went on to say that observing how BTS dominates a room as a group aided him in developing a rapport with the four guys who played as members of the fictional band August Moon from The Idea of You.

Meanwhile, both Red, White & Royal Blue and The Idea of You are streaming online on Prime Video. The actor also recently made an appearance at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, 2024, which was attended by BLACKPINK's Jennie as well.