BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Stray Kids emerge on Lefty’s Top 10 Most Visible Attendees at the Met Gala 2024

BLACKPINK's Jennie and K-pop boy band Stray Kids stunned at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6. This was Stray Kids' debut on the most coveted Hollywood event of the year as they became the first K-pop group to get invited. Meanwhile, this was Jennie's second appearance on the red carpet after making her Met Gala debut in 2022.

On May 7, the influencer marketing platform Lefty reported that both the K-pop powerhouses had generated $4 million in Earned Media Value (EMV) and emerged as the Top 10 Most Visible Attendees at the Met Gala 2024.

Expand Tweet

Jennie and Stray Kids' interaction delights fans as they pose for a photo at the 2024 Met Gala

This time, the overall theme of the 2024 Met Gala was "The Garden of Time," in honor of the Costume Institute's spring spectacle, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." The theme was inspired by the 1962 short tale, The Garden of Time, by English author J.G. Ballard.

The eight members of Stray Kids wore custom-tailored, bespoke suits by Tommy Hilfiger, with the brand's signature red, navy blue, and white colors. Meanwhile, Jennie's resplendent custom Alaïa blue attire was designed by Pieter Mulier. The dress was made out of 13-meter-long crepe georgette fabric that complemented this year's gala's theme.

Based on the real-time tracking of May 6 and 7, the BLACKPINK member and ODDATELIER CEO, Jennie, generated a whopping $2.4 million in Earned Media Value (EMV). She ranked eighth in the Top 10 on the Most Visible Attendees at the Met Gala 2024.

Following her closely, Stray Kids landed at tenth and generated a striking $1.6 million in Earned Media Value despite it being the group's debut appearance on the red carpet.

For the unversed, Lefty is a platform for influencer marketing that provides competitive benchmarking, performance monitoring, and automated campaign reporting. Additionally, Earned Media Value (EMV) is used to determine the value of exposure obtained through non-paid advertising campaigns. It means the amount a brand would have to spend to promote its product through online advertisements.

Lefty's report of the most visible influencers and brands of the 2024 Met Gala. (Images via Instagram/@lefty.io)

Stray Kids was eclipsed by Western musician Jennifer Lopez, who ranked ninth with an Earned Media Value, worth $2.2 million. Felix wore all-white with a satin shirt hand-embroidered by hand and became the most-followed male K-pop idol after his appearance, receiving attention for his visuals.

Bang Chan, the band's tenacious leader, looked formidable in a traditional blue three-piece, paired with a messy wet hair look. Stray Kids rappers Changbin and Han had similar button-down shirts, while Versace ambassador Hyunjin opted for red.

Meanwhile, Lee Know went for the classic tuxedo look with navy blue trousers, a white satin shirt, and a white tuxedo with black lapels. Youngest members Seungmin and I.N. walked the carpet donning satin shirts and shiny suits, flaunting Tommy Hilfiger's shine at the 2024 Met Gala.

Expand Tweet

Stray Kids' interaction with the CEO of ODDATELIER was caught on camera by an eagle-eyed photographer. Fans lauded Jennie's kind approach to the boy group from JYP Entertainment—two years junior to her—and greeted them with a big smile as it was their first time at the Met.

These two musical titans brushed elbows during the 2024 Met Gala and even posed for a photo, with Jennie standing at the center. Fans were delighted to see their favorite idols in the same venue and interacting with one another since it is a rare occurrence in the K-pop industry.