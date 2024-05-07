BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rosé seen hanging out together in New York

BLACKPINK members Jennie and Rosé were captured hanging out together in New York City on May 6, 2024. The CEO and founder of ODDATELIER was seen walking down the streets with her bandmate and friend Rosé on the morning of the MET Gala.

On May 6, Rosé posted a carousel on Instagram that included ten images together and briefly showed her outing with Jennie. In a couple of the pictures, the two South Korean musicians were seen holding hands and conversing while strolling across New York.

Alongside them, carrying an umbrella over their heads was their security guard. From lunch dates at quaint restaurants to chit-chatting on the soaked streets of Manhattan, the two appeared to have had an enjoyable time together. Furthermore, the On The Ground singer also struck a pose for a solo picture.

The BLACKPINK member pleased fans with the pictures and a witty caption that said:

"You know you love us, xoxo,"

Hollywood actress Lily Collins left a comment on Rosé and Jennie's post

In December 2023, the four members of BLACKPINK ended their exclusive contracts with their former management agency YG Entertainment. Although they renewed their group contracts as BLACKPINK, the four stars decided to pursue solo endeavors separately.

Since then, this is the first time that the two artists were seen together which further delighted their fandom. Jennie had opted for a cropped dark blue sweater, brown loose trousers, brown shoes and a white shirt for the outing. Meanwhile, Rosé wore black shoes, a black and white patterned cardigan and a cropped black T-shirt along with a pair of black jeans.

The two were seen busy giggling with one another and talking as they walked through the streets of Manhattan to a restaurant to grab a quick lunch. Furthermore, both South Korean stars were rumored to make an appearance at the 2024 MET Gala, but nothing concrete has been announced by the two as of writing this.

Furthermore, astute fans of BLACKPINK noticed that the Hollywood actress Lily Collins left a remark on Rosé's Instagram and wrote "Xoxo."

More about Jennie and Rosé's solo endeavor since their departure from YG Entertainment

On December 24, 2023, Jennie announced the launch of her independent artist management company ODDATELLIER (OA), and declared to release her debut solo album in 2024.

The singer-rapper featured on Matt Champion's song Slow Motion, which was released on March 8, 2024. On April 26, 2024, she was featured on Zico's new single SPOT!.

Meanwhile, Rosé has not yet signed under any other artist management company, nor has she declared to establish her one-man agency. However, she announced working on solo music and released a 20-second demo version of her upcoming track Vampirehollie, which is still a work in progress.

The four members of BLACKPINK were last seen together at Buckingham Palace in London on November 22, 2023, when King Charles III bestowed prestigious Member of the Order of the British Empire medals upon them for campaigning for climate change, including their role as COP26 Advocates at the 2021 COP26 Summit in Glasgow. This was before their contract termination with YG Entertainment.

Meanwhile, despite having not signed to any record label, Roseanne Park MBE aka Rosé has been making headlines with her appearances at this year's Paris Fashion Week on February 29, the 2024 Oscars after-party on March 10, and the RIMOWA event in Seoul on April 18.

The BLACKPINK star also attended the Joopiter Joyride Auction in New York founded by singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams. She later attended his Tiffany Titan collection launch event on May 3.

Jennie from BLACKPINK is reportedly planning to return in June 2024 with the release of her debut solo album although the On The Ground singer hasn't announced when she plans to release hers.