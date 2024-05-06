“We are manifesting Lisa too”: JFK airport goes viral following a fan interaction ahead of BLACKPINK member’s anticipated 2024 Met Gala appearance

According to several online reports, Lisa Manobal, the CEO of LLOUD and member of BLACKPINK, is expected to attend the 2024 Met Gala. But on May 5, 2024, a fan's post prompted a response from the official John F. Kennedy International Airport Twitter account (@JFKAirport), which led to further speculations.

One X user and a BLACKPINK fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) and tagged the John F. Kennedy International Airport handle, asking them not to let Jennie and Rosé leave New York before the Met. However, in response to this, JFK's official account mentioned the Thai rapper instead and wrote,

"We are manifesting Lisa too. *PJ."

Expand Tweet

On May 4, 2024, the Thai rapper landed in New York, and fans assumed that she was there for the Met Gala. The particular tweet by the popular airport's handle has incensed online fervor and fans anticipate the Money rapper's first appearance at Anna Wintour's coveted event of the year.

Furthermore, along with the BLACKPINK's Lisa, her bandmates Jennie and Rosé are among the other celebrities that have been rumored to attend the significant yearly event that has drawn attention from fans worldwide.

BLACKPINK members Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé arrive to New York separately right before the Met Gala, raising speculations

Meanwhile, BLINKs were abuzz with conjecture as the anticipation grew, stoked by reports of BLACKPINK's Jennie and Rosé seen in New York for separate professional obligations. The CEO of ODD ATELIER and BLACKPINK member Jennie was in New York on May 3 for the popup event of the brand Gentle Monster for her collaboration of "Jentle Saloon" for a sunglasses line.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Rosé was in New York to attend Joopiter Joyride Auction founded by musician Pharell Williams, and the inaugural of the new Tiffany Titan collection by Williams. As per reports, Rosé and Jennie both haven't departed from New York and the arrival of Lisa has piqued everyone's interest since the 2024 Met Gala will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Nevertheless, the Met Gala has not provided any formal confirmation regarding their attendance. Meanwhile, when an X user further asked the airport's X account to reveal the deets on the BLACKPINK Lisa's alleged appearance at the 2024 Met, JFK Airport wrote,

"No tea, just showing some love to the fans and Lisa. *PJ"

JFK Airport's official X account replied to a fan on the subject. (Images via X/@JFKAirport and @ceojenatelier)

Previously, during the 2024 Paris Fashion Week, Lisa delighted paparazzi and her fans with her surprise appearance at the French-Belgian fashion designer and Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicolas Ghesquière show on March 5, 2024. Hence, Lisa's fans speculated that the rapper might do the same at the Met.

For the unversed, the fashion exhibition season of the Met Gala officially begins with this exclusive event, which doubles as a crucial fundraiser for the Costume Institute at the Met. The Costume Institute uses the money raised from the Met Gala as a primary source of funding for its purchases, activities, and exhibitions. These efforts are supported by sponsorships and ticket sales.

An invitation to the most sought-after exhibition of the year is required to attend the Met Gala. Invitees include a renowned group of people who include celebrities, athletes, models, and other well-known characters from pop culture, such as Rihanna, Beyoncé, Kate Perry, Blake Lively, Anne Hathaway, Cillian Murphy, the Kardashian sisters, and more.

BLACKPINK has a history of breaking records and crossing cultural boundaries in the worldwide music scene and is the only K-pop act to get bestowed the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by King Charles III on November 22, 2023, at Buckingham Palace in London. King Charles III also gave the band credit for helping to spread awareness of environmental sustainability around the world.

The band was honored for their efforts to spread awareness about climate change and for their participation as COP26 Advocates during the 2021 COP26 Summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rosé was also invited to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in California to talk about mental health awareness amidst the First Lady of the United States Jill Biden, Tim Cook, and Korean First Lady Kim Keon-hee in November 2023. Hence, their contributions have been applauded worldwide since and match the themes of the prestigious Met Gala which meticulously builds its guest list based on one's contributions and merits.

In other news, according to reports, JYP Entertainment's popular boy band Stray Kids will be the first K-pop group to walk the red carpet at the Met Gala in 2024. The group member Seungmin hinted at "fittings" before the event during his livestream on May 5, 2024.

The 2024 Met Gala's theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" while the dress code will follow the concept of "The Garden of Time." The event will take place on May 6, 2024, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.