“The definition of the IT girl”— Fans go gaga over BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s look at Gentle Monster's Jentle Salon Pop-up Store in New York

On Saturday, May 4, BLACKPINK's Jennie was spotted visiting the Gentle Monster pop-up store in New York. Recently, the South Korean sunglasses brand and the BLACKPINK rapper, Jennie, announced their collaborative eyewear collection, 'Jentle Salon.'

The idol was seen wearing a low-back off-shoulder mini black dress paired with red heels and sunglasses from her collaborative collection with Gentle Monster, named Jentle Salon. The pop-up was dedicated to showcasing the recent collection between the K-pop idol and the Korean sunglasses brand.

Not only did a huge crowd of A-list celebrities turn up to the event, but the venue was grandly decorated with all of Jennie's favorite items that inspired the collection such as unicorns, clonds, and capybaras. While the idol only stopped by the pop-up store for a brief moment, she garnered a large crowd of fans. Many people immediately stormed the venue entrance to get a glimpse of the idol.

When the news landed on the internet, fans were in complete awe of the idol. They not only fell in love with the way she carried herself but also with her simple yet elegant and jaw-dropping outfit.

Fans can't stop talking about BLACKPINK Jennie's look for the recent Gentle Monster pop-up store in New York

A few preview photos and videos showcased the Jentle Salon collection which was completely inspired by the K-pop idol's favorite items and themes.

The entire collection was officially released on May 1, and fans have been rushing to get their hands on the limited edition collection. Soon enough, to commemorate the release of the collaborative eyewear collection, Gentle Monster rolled out a grand pop-up store in New York. The pop-up showcased the collections from Jentle Salon and also put the piece up for sale.

While fans did anticipate that Jennie might appear at the event, the cheers when the idol entered the venue were not any lesser. As fans saw the idol walk into the store adorned in a stunning black dress accessorized with sunglass from her own collection Jentle Salon, the cheers only grew.

Before she left the venue, she briefly interacted with the fans in the crowd by waving at them, receiving their gifts for her, etc. Here are some of the reactions to the idol's appearance at the venue:

The collection contained pendants, charms, earrings, etc. Following the event, it was revealed that almost everything at the pop-up store showcasing the Jentle Salon collection was sold out.