Fact Check: Did YV̈MIN accuse BLACKPINK’s Jennie X Gentle Monster collection of plagiarism? Viral claim debunked

Recently, following the release of BLACKPINK's Jennie and Gentle Monster's collaborative eyewear collection, Jentle Salon, a few plagiarism accusations landed on the internet.

While many enjoyed and appreciated the new collection that carried several unique sunglass accessories such as capybara doll charm, stoned bows, etc., one particular netizen called out the idol for plagiarizing design from YVMIN's 2020-22 collection.

A netizen, with the Instagram handle, @gbrll.jo, accused Jennie of plagiarizing designs from YVMIN and also claimed that the brand themselves posted about Jentle Salon copying their designs.

However, since netizens couldn't find proof of the official YVMIN Instagram posting about the issue, they think that @gbrll.jo fabricated her claims.

Regardless, the similarities that the netizen showcased between Jentle Salon and YVMIN's 2020-22 collection sparked plagiarism allegations. However, fans soon came to the idol's defense and stated that Jennie's idea was unique since Jentle Salon revolved around accessories for sunglasses while YVMIN released jewelry such as rings, bracelets, etc.

Moreover, YVMIN seems to have not made any official statement or comment on the ongoing controversy. Also given that YVMIN follows both Gentle Monster and the BLACKPINK rapper, many believe that the allegations are untrue and the relationship between the two brands is calm.

On May 1, BLACKPINK Jennie x Gentle Monster, eyewear collection, Jentle Salon, was officially released, and netizens immediately fell in love with the designs. Even before the official release, fans were made aware of the designs through the preview posts. Many people commended the K-pop idol for innovative designs for the sunglasses.

While the designs of the sunglasses were impressive in themselves, the idol also introduced a few charms that can be added to the eyewear. Some of these include a capybara charm, a stoned bow charm, a cloud charm with a stoned white heart, stoned heart charms, and ribbon charms. However, the collection was soon criticized by a particular netizen with the Instagram handle, @gbrll.jo.

The netizen claimed that the famous Korean jewelry brand, YVMIN, criticized Jentle Salon for copying their 2020-22 collection designs. They posted several designs created by both brands and accused Jennie and Gentle Monster of plagiarizing YVMIN's designs. However, fans couldn't find proof of YVMIN posting any stories that called out the Jentle Salon collection.

Therefore, many netizens are convinced that @gbrll.jo fabricated the stories to spark plagiarism controversies. Regardless, fans still defended the idol from the allegations. People expressed that Gentle Monster themselves stated that Jennie created the signs with the inspiration from her favorite items, capybara and clouds. Neither of these designs was showcased by YVMIN in their 2020-22 collection.

Moreover, people explained that other designs such as bows, hearts, and other stoned charms are commonly passed around designs. Therefore, it doesn't make sense to state that the BLACKPINK rapper plagiarized the designs. Most importantly, people pointed out that the idol's designs were created as accessories for sunglasses.

This already differentiates it from YVMIN's collection which was charms for bracelets, necklaces, etc. However, there has been no official statement from either YVMIN, the idol, or Gentle Monster, regarding the allegations. Therefore, conclusions on the same cannot be made.