K-pop idols such as BTS' Jungkook and Jin are known to have Black Cards along with BLACKPINK members Jennie and Lisa. Only the affluent with enormous purchasing power and a very high net worth are eligible for this ultra-exclusive credit card.

The Black from Hyundai Card, Club 1 from Hana Card, Raume O from Samsung Card, and Tantum by KB Kookmin Card are the most well-liked black cards available in Korea. Inspired to provide something similar to the American Express Black Card, these cards were introduced in South Korea.

More details about Black Cards and K-pop idols who own them

A black card is an upscale, premium credit card that is frequently used as a status symbol. Usually available exclusively by invitation, black cards come with extremely high yearly fees and spending limits. They are not promoted for the typical consumer and are instead kept for the extremely rich.

The Platinum Card® from American Express is a requirement to get an invitation for approval for the Centurion Card. Once $8,000 in expenditures are made within the first six months of membership, the Platinum Card® delivers a welcome incentive of 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points.

The first credit card to be issued in black is the American Express Centurion Card, commonly referred to as the Black Card. There is a $10,000 setup cost, a $5,000 yearly fee, and an additional $5,000 per year for each additional approved user.

The card comes with benefits including specialized benefits for cardholders, invite-only access to elite status in reward programs, and committed 24/7 customer support. Together with yearly travel credits, free hotel distinguished status, and access to airport lounges across the world, including Centurion lounges, are also provided.

Here's is the list of K-pop idols who fall under the 0.5% of the population of South Korea's elite class to own a Black Card:

1) BTS' Jungkook

BTS' youngest member Jeon Jungkook is well-known for owning a Black Card. Once, he attempted to swipe it on a vending machine in an airport, but it was denied. Later, an airport security guard came forward to help the idol get a pack of chips worth $1 since the machine didn't accept the elite card. Numerous group recordings have shown him utilizing the card.

2) BTS' Kim Seokjin aka Jin

BTS' eldest member Kim Seokjin is reported to own the VVIP Hyundai Card’s The Black. The singer behind The Astronaut was seen paying for his bandmate Suga's birthday party in 2020 at a restaurant with his exclusive card.

Jin is also known for splurging on dinner parties with his band or staff members where he has paid with his card on numerous occasions. Additionally, the singer-songwriter was also seen using his card to buy a "rash guard" during his visit to a water park with his bandmate Jungkook years ago.

BTS' Jin using his card to pay for Suga's birthday in 2020. (Images via X/@naivechaos_ and @DeerAngler0604)

3) BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V

On November 13, 2021, Kim Taehyung of BTS shared a picture of his shining Black Card on X. The idol's purpose for doing that was because his card bears the number "0613" which also represents BTS' debut date of June 2013.

The singer is reported to own the same card as his bandmate Jin from Hyundai and people who spend at least USD 120,000 annually and have a net worth of at least USD 16 million are allegedly eligible to be invited to apply for it.

4) Lee Ji-eun aka IU

In a recent video from March 2024, Love wins all singer IU was traveling with her brother in America and was seen using her Black Card to purchase a gift for her brother.

Media outlets claimed that IU is the holder of the esteemed Woori Bank "TWO CHAIRS" Black Premium Card, which reportedly comes with an annual charge of KRW 2.50 million (about USD 1,870) and a minimum balance requirement of KRW 1 billion (around USD 748,000).

IU used her card to buy a present for her brother in March 2024. (Image via X/@kdramahandle)

5) BLACKPINK's Jennie

Reportedly, BLACKPINK's rapper and CEO of ODDATELIER Jennie is known to own the exclusive elite card as well and was seen making purchases with it on various occasions. She had also paid for her and Red Velvet's Irene's dinner during their time in America.

On one occasion in 2021, the singer-rapper was captured paying for her cup of coffee using her elite card.

BLACKPINK's Jennie purchasing coffee with her elite card. (Image via X/@pcysultry)

6) BLACKPINK's Lisa

A video of Jisoo touring Germany with Lisa was posted on January 31, 2023, on Jisoo's YouTube channel, Happy Jisoo 103%. The idols were seen making purchases from the vendors at the Christkindlmarkt, or Christmas market. Jisoo and Lisa were both observed using their credit cards to pay for the things. When internet users saw Lisa's wallet, they focused on the little black card.

Lisa's credit card is the famous Hyundai 'The Black Edition 3' card, which is known to be invitation-only and possessed by a select group of celebrities such as actor Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game), who received the card in December 2022 from Chung Tae-Young, vice-chairman of Hyundai cards.

7) EXO's Suho

According to reports, Kim Jun-myeon aka Suho, who is regarded as one of Exo's richest members, reportedly possesses the renowned Hyundai Black Card. His numerous acting endeavors such as Behind Your Touch (2023) and Missing Crown Prince (2024), among other earnings, as an EXO band member have contributed to his massive net worth.

According to reports, Suho is worth around $18 million and has accumulated wealth from his roles as an actor, solo musician, and K-pop idol. As the leader of EXO, Suho has amassed a substantial fortune from brand sponsorships, record sales, and concert tours which further makes him a part of the top 0.5% of South Korea's elite class.

EXO's Suho is known to own a black card. (Images via X/@anoyounz and @oohluwei)

8) Sandara Park

As one of the wealthiest K-pop stars, South Korean singer and actress Sandara Park also has a Black Card, which she demonstrated in the song Get It Beauty by using it to draw the ideal eyeliner.

Get It Beauty is a Korean beauty program by OnStyle, in which Sandara Park aka Dara joined the panel as one of the show hosts alongside Lee Hanee and Kim Se-jeong from Gugudan.

South Korean singer and actress Sandara Park aka Dara. (Image via X/@ssantokki_12)

9) BIGBANG's G-Dragon

In 2021, BIGBANG member G-Dragon's boundless money and kindness even extend to the friends he's met while serving in the military. During his two years of required military duty, the K-pop sensation, who is also well-known for his fashionable appearances, allegedly let buddies in his army unit use his black card to purchase whatever from the military base convenience store and surrounding internet cafes.

G-Dragon also confirmed owning the elite card in the Weekly Idol show.

G-Dragon also confirmed owning the elite card in a show. (Image via X/@MChartBIGBANG)

10) BIGBANG's Taeyang

BIGBANG's Taeyang is a dancer and singer whose real name is Dong Young-bae. Taeyang is reported to have a net worth of about $20 million and released his comeback singles Vibe featuring Jimin of BTS and Shoong featuring Lisa of BLACKPINK in 2023 from his comeback album Down To Earth. The singer is well-acclaimed for his massive assets and for being one of the richest K-pop idols.

In the same show of the Weekly Idol, another BIGBANG member Taeyang had confirmed owning the elite card alongside his bandmate G-Dragon.

BIGBANG's Taeyang confirmed having the elite card in the 'Weekly Idol' show. (Image via X/@kristelanne93)

11) TXT's Yeonjun

Yeonjun earned payment after making his TXT debut, and as of right now, his net worth as a member is believed to be $1.2 million. In addition, Yeonjun's attendance at an arts high school, English and dancing classes, and a brief stay in the USA have led many to believe that he comes from a wealthy or upper-middle-class background.

In one of the episodes of TOMORROW X TOGETHER's variety show ONE DREAM.TXT, the South Korean singer was seen using his Black Card several times.

TXT member Yeonjun. (Images via X/@danielchoiTXT and @httpcbg)

12) Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

Taeyeon, a popular member of Girls' Generation aka SNSD, is reported to possess an elite card as well. As she walked her followers through a typical day in her life on her very own YouTube channel (@탱구TV), the singer nonchalantly exposed the Black Card at a makeup store.

With the desired card in hand, she was spotted doing errands and treating herself to a cosmetics bonanza as seen in the video title [Taengoo vlog] Olive Young, Baskin Robbins, Simple Fun Outing.

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon. (Image via X/@younghwang801)

13) Jeon Somi

The South Korean-Canadian singer Jeon Somi is reported to belong to the 0.5% of the elite class of South Korea. The musician revealed owning the exclusive Black Card in her show I am Somi.

As a member of the eleven-piece project girl group I.O.I. and the first-place winner of the survival reality program Produce 101, she swiftly rose to recognition in her own country and signed with The Black Label, a division of YG Entertainment. She released the single Birthday on June 13, 2019, marking her solo debut. She released Game Plan in August 2023 with the popular title track Fast Forward.

South Korean-Canadian singer Jeon Somi (Image via X/@dearwinterkitty)

Apart from these K-pop idols, there are a select few actors from the South Korean entertainment industry who are reported to share the same status symbol.