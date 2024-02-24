Missing Crown Prince: Release date, plot, cast, and everything to know about upcoming drama

The Korean drama and K-pop communities are filled with excitement and happiness as EXO's Suho is set to lead the upcoming historical and comedy romance drama Missing Crown Prince, where he is determined to showcase a different side of himself.

The drama is a spin-off of the MBN series Bossam: Steel the Fate, which aired in 2021. As the drama approaches the release date, which has been changed by the production network MBN from March 9 to April 13, 2024, fans are waiting with bated breath for it and can't wait to see what kind of story will unravel throughout the twenty-episode drama.

Missing Crown Prince is slated to air on April 13

Release date

The release date for Missing Crown Prince is scheduled for April 13, 2024, and it will be available to stream domestically in South Korea on MBN.

The series will consist of twenty-one-hour episodes airing on Saturdays and Sundays, respectively. It is directed by Kim Jin-man and written by Kim Ji-soo and Park Chul.

Plot

According to Mydramalist, the official synopsis for the upcoming historical and comedy-drama Missing Crown Prince is as follows:

"A Joseon-era version of a romantic comedy about a crown prince who is kidnapped by a woman who is set to become his wife. While on the run for their lives, romance blossoms between the two."

Cast

The main cast of the upcoming drama Missing Crown Prince includes EXO's Suho, Hong Ye-ji, Myung Se-bin, Kim Joo-hun, Kim Min-kyu, and Yoo Se-rye.

EXO's Subo as Yi Geon

EXO's Suho portrays the character Yi Geon, the eldest son of King Haejong. He is appointed the crown prince after his father seizes the throne through a rebellion.

Suho is known for his roles in dramas such as Behind Your Touch, How Are You Bread, Rich Man, and EXO Next Door.

Additionally, he recently made a guest appearance in Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun.

Hong Ye-ji as Choi Myung-yoon

Hong Ye-ji will play the leading character, Choi Myung-yoon, in the drama. She is skilled in various fields, including horseback riding and medicine.

The actress is best known for her role in the drama Love Song for Illusion.

Kim Min-kyu as Doseong

Kim Min-kyu will portray the role of Grand Prince Doseong, Yi Geon's half-brother, known for his exceptional martial arts skills.

The actor is recognized for his performances in dramas such as Idol: The Coup, Seasons of Blossom, and Maestra: Strings of Truth, among others.

Kim Joo-hun as Choi Sang-rok

Kim Joo-hun will portray the role of Choi Sang-rok, Choi Myung-yoon's father and a royal physician at Naeuiwon. He is troubled by his daughter's mischievous acts in Missing Crown Prince.

He is a familiar face in the K-drama community, known for his roles in dramas such as Big Mouth, Start-Up, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Our Beloved Summer, Juvenile Justice, and others.

Yoo Se-rye will portray Queen Yoon, King Haejong's second wife, known for her empathetic personality. Myung Se-bin will play the role of Queen Dowager, who is named Min Soo-ryun.

Korean drama fans are excited to see EXO's Suho back on the small screen in a leading role in the upcoming drama Missing Crown Prince.