Exo Suho’s look for the latest Vogue campaign wins the internet: "Beautiful and handsome all at the same time"

On December 22, 2023, Vogue Korea shared some pictorials and a short video clip of Exo Suho. Vogue Korea has recently featured many popular Korean artists in their magazine for the upcoming January 2024 issue. However, this collaboration with the K-pop idol is not exactly for the upcoming magazine issue, rather it is for a special one-on-one exclusive interview with Suho.

Exo Suho traveled to London, especially for the interview with Vogue. The campaign, “My Abbey Road”, has been named after the location of the shoot which is Abbey Road Studios, The Horseshoe Hampstead. In the short videos, the Korean artist is wearing various outfits from different luxury fashion brands. Suho's huge fanbase is swooned by his new visuals, calling him beautiful and handsome.

After witnessing his new looks, fans are complementing his visuals (Image via @voguekorea/Instagram)

Fans are loving the new look of Exo Suho for Vogue

Kim Jun-myeon, popularly known as Suho, is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actor. He is the leader of one of the famous South Korean boy groups, Exo. He is also known for his work as an actor in various Korean dramas and movies. Recently he has gained huge fame internationally for his works in dramas like Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun, Behind Your Touch, Rich Man, and many others.

As 2023 comes to its end soon, Vogue conducted an exclusive interview with the famous K-pop idol discussing his experience of 2023 and what is the plan for 2024. Along with the interview, Vogue Korea has also shot a short video of Suho who is exploring the Abbey Road Studios in London.

According to the fans, Exo Suho looks gorgeous in all the outfits in the video. Fans are saying that it feels like a scene from a movie. Here are some of the comments from the official Instagram post by Vogue Kores.

Netizens are appreciating Suho's good looks (Image via Sportskeeda)

Suho's fans are amazed by his new look for the Vogue campaign (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here are all the outfits from high-end fashion brands that Exo Suho opted for in the Vogue campaign.

Black leather jacket from AllSaints, a gray T-shirt, purple velvet pants from Anchovi, and a black tote bag from Marhen.J

Red leather jacket, black slacks, pink turtleneck T-shirt, from Courrèges, and white Chelsea boots from Our Legacy

Black long coat, gray flare pants, black V-neck sleeveless, and black heel boots from Rick Owens

White and navy varsity jacket from Covernat

Red long coat, black shorts, red shirt, and black studded Chelsea boots from Valentino

White and navy knit zip-up from Code:graphy, and pink shirt from Loewe

Brown knit zip-up, gray check Bermuda pants, brown knit sleeveless from Emporio Armani, and black derby shoes from Dries Van Noten

Contrast color velvet jumper, black low flare pants, gray sleeveless from Recto, and black western belt from Lemaire

Suho's upcoming work is a historical romantic comedy-drama named The Crown Prince Has Disappeared. It will be his first K-drama where he will play the lead role. The drama will come in 2024, the official date isn't confirmed yet.