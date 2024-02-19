"PLEASE DON'T HURT US THIS TIME": Fans react as Bae Suzy spotted filming with Kim Woo-bin for new drama in Dubai

On February 18, several videos of the South Korean actress Suzy filming with Kim Woo-bin went viral on social media in Dubai for their upcoming drama Everything Will Come True.

Everything Will Come True, also known as Everything Shall Come True or All Your Wishes Come True, is the upcoming 2024 drama that delves into the following plot, as mentioned by Asianwiki:

"Genie is a spirit that comes out of a lamp. He is full of emotional excess and goes back and forth between different emotions. Ga Young is someone who lacks emotion. She happens to call Genie out of his lamp and is granted 3 wishes to make."

As both Kim Woo-bin and Suzy previously worked together in the romance drama Uncontrollably Fond in 2016, and the series concluded on a tragic note, fans want the duo not to hurt them again and wish to see a happy ending for their upcoming project.

Fans are excited for Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy's upcoming drama

In viral videos, fans can spot both Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy standing amidst the busy crowds of the city. Internet users have shared that they are currently filming in Dubai, and the actors' looks from the videos are increasing the excitement among viewers for their upcoming drama.

In one video, Suzy and the actor can be seen cordially conversing with each other. Suzy is donning a casual outfit, wearing a white top paired with blue jeans, a bag, and shoes. Kim Woo-bin is dressed strangely in ocher-colored clothes and has long hair. In another viral video, the actress is also seen slapping Kim Woo-bin, raising curiosity among fans about the reason and the actor's reaction.

As the videos circulate online, the K-drama community cannot resist their excitement and continues to hype the upcoming drama Everything Will Come True.

They also can't wait to see the duo together on the screen after seven years, as they last worked together in 2016 for Uncontrollably Fond. They wish to see them have a happy ending in the new drama and hope to heal their broken hearts.

The upcoming drama Everything Will Come True will be helmed by the director Lee Byeong-heon, who has worked on projects including Be Melodramatic, What a Man Wants, Twenty, The Cravings, and others.

On the other hand, it will be penned by the popular screenwriter Kim Eun-sook, who has penned down several hits, including The Glory, Mr. Sunshine, The King: Eternal Monarch, Goblin, City Hall, and others.

The drama will reportedly consist of twelve episodes. No release date for Everything Will Come True has been provided yet, but it is confirmed to air in 2024.