Where to stream Wedding Impossible online? Release schedule, air time, plot, cast, & all you need to know

The Korean Drama Community is excited as the release date for the upcoming romantic comedy-drama Wedding Impossible is set to air in the month of love, featuring rising actors including Jeon Jong-seo and Moon Sang-min.

The original network tvN has released several trailers and teasers for the upcoming series, building up excitement for a potentially hilarious show. The series promises to bring comedic relief to the table through the chaotic relationship and bickering of the leading actors.

In the show, Jeon Jong-seo and Moon Sang-min are determined to achieve their own goals by trying to sabotage each other's plans.

Wedding Impossible is available to stream on Viki and TVING

Release schedule and air time:

Wedding Impossible is slated to premiere on February 26, 2024, and will be available to stream on platforms including Viki and TVING. The drama will consist of twelve episodes, each with a duration of 1 hour and 20 minutes. The drama will air two weekly episodes on Monday and Tuesday and will run until April 2, 2024.

Plot

The official synopsis for Wedding Impossible, according to IMDb, is as follows:

"A comedic romance about an actress who enters a marriage of convenience with a gay heir, while his skeptical brother has doubts."

The drama will be helmed by director Kwon Young-II and penned by screenwriters Oh Hye-won and Park Seul-ki.

Cast

The main cast of the upcoming series includes rising actors Jeon Jong-seo, Moon Sang-min, Kim Do-wan, and Bae Yoon-kyung.

Jeon Jong-seo as Na Ah-jeong:

Jeon Jong-seo will portray the character of extra actress Na Ah-jeong, who struggles to achieve a breakthrough in her acting career. Though talented, the actress seems unrecognized for her work and has been acting as a married woman throughout her career.

However, her life takes a drastic turn when her 15-year-old friend, Lee Do-han, offers her the opportunity to act as his wife in front of his family, thus embarking on playing the first protagonist in her life. Jeon Jong-seo is well-known for dramas including Money Heist: Korea Join Economic Area Part 1 and 2, Bargain, and others.

Moon Sang-min as Lee Ji-han:

Moon Sang-min will play the character of Lee Ji-han in the upcoming series Wedding Impossible. Lee Ji-han is the younger brother of Do-han and is determined to make his brother the successor of LJ Group.

However, the wedding announcement of Lee Do-han and Ah-jeong disrupts his plan, and he embarks on a journey to stop his brother from marrying by bringing Yoon Chae-won into the scene in Wedding Impossible.

He is best known for dramas, including Duty After School and Under the Queen's Umbrella.

Kim Do-wan as Lee Do-han:

Kim Do-wan will portray the role of Lee Do-han, son of the conglomerate family LJ Group, whose family has compelled him to get married. However, due to his mysterious secret, he does not want to get married and thus asks his old friend Ah-yeong to act as his wife in front of his family.

Bae Yoon-kyung will play the role of Yoon Chae-won, who will be a potential love interest for Lee Do-han in Wedding Impossible.

K-drama fans are excited about the upcoming series Wedding Impossible and can't wait to see the onscreen chemistry of the young actors, including Moon Sang-min and Jeon Jong-seo.

