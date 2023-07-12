Ji Chang-wook, Jeon Jong-seo, and Lee Soo-hyuk confirmed to lead the upcoming historical drama, Empress Woo

On July 12, 2023, TVING confirmed the appearance of Ji Chang-wook, Jeon Jong-seo, Lee Soo-hyuk, and others for the upcoming drama Empress Woo. Kim Moo-yeol, Jung Yoo-mi, and Park Ji-hwan were also confirmed to join the upcoming drama.

Empress Woo delves into the life of the Empress of Goguryeo, who faces unfortunate events after her husband dies suddenly. Soon, the attacks from people hungry for the throne start, and she uses levirate to survive the crisis.

As the news broke, K-drama fans were excited to see Ji Chang-wook's comeback for the upcoming drama Empress Woo. He last starred in the historical drama Empress Ki.

Ji Chang-wook set to chronicle the role of the King Gogukcheon of Goguryeo in Empress Woo

In Empress Woo, Ji Chang-wook will chronicle the role of King Gogukcheon of Goguryeo, known for his potency and ability to rule over thousands of soldiers, maintaining law and order in his dynasty.

King Gogukcheon of Goguryeo is known for his mighty fighting skills, as he has previously defeated over 30,000 soldiers of the Han Dynasty. The public loves him for his ambitions and kind personality. However, a series of events brings misfortune to his Kingdom when the news of his alleged death covers the Kingdom with desperation and chaos.

In a time of chaos and desperation, King Gogukcheon and his Kingdom come into a series of scrutiny of the princes and the five powerful tribes who want the King's wife, Woo-hee, to hire a new King within one day. Jeon Jong-seo will chronicle the role of Ji Chang-wook's wife, Woo-hee, in the upcoming drama Empress Woo.

Soon, Woo-hee tries to use the power of levirate and marries one of her husband's brothers and seats the younger brother on the throne. Her clever mind and tactics made her the first person in history to become a queen twice.

Meanwhile, Lee Soo-hyuk is set to portray the role of Go Bal-ki, who will appear as a candidate to ascend to the throne after the alleged death of his brother.

Empress Woo will be helmed by the director Jung Se-kyo known for projects including Perfect Game, Goodbye Mom, Oh! My Gran and others. Screenwriter Lee Byeong-hak will pen the upcoming historical series.

K-drama fans are excited about the upcoming series as it features Ji Chang-wook and Lee Soo-hyuk as one of the leads. They are also speculating if there will be a concept of second lead syndrome considering the plot and characters of the aforementioned actors. Fans are also elated after hearing the casting news of Lee Soo-hyuk.

The upcoming historical and action drama Empress Woo has eight episodes and is slated to premiere in 2024.

