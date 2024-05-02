"Jungkook is already a legend" — Google leaves a comment celebrating the BTS member’s '2024 Gold House's A100 list' honor on YouTube

On May 1, 2024, Google replied to a fan's comment praising BTS's Jungkook's worldwide impact under the video 2024 Gold House's A 100 list on YouTube channel. In response to the user's comment, the American multinational corporation stated:

"Jungkook is already a legend."

On the same day, Google uploaded a video titled 'Google & Gold House| The 2024 A 100 List' on its official YouTube channel. The search engine provider has collaborated with an Asian and Pacific changemaker community, Gold House, to release an annual A100 list honoring the most influential leaders globally.

Expand Tweet

In the list, BTS's Jungkook was cited as one of the most impactful Asian leaders around the globe.

BTS's Jungkook was honored as one of the influential Asian leaders under the 2024 Gold House A100 list

In the video uploaded by Google for the 2024 Gold House A100 list, the American multinational corporation has added a clip of BTS's Jungkook's Standing Next to You performance video. Through this special film, both Google and Gold House have honored the significant contributions made by the Golden Maknae throughout the years in Asia.

Soon, the video went viral among the fandom, who flocked to Google's official YouTube channel. They left multiple comments praising the idol's contribution to spreading South Korean and Asian Culture globally. Similarly, one such user @Sabanur08 left a comment praising the BTS member:

"Congratulations Jeon Jungkook. His impact is crazy. I hope many people find out what a gem of a person he is. What an amazing musician he is. One multi-talented man, and what a vocalist he is. So proud of him."

In response to the user's comment, Google replied; "Jungkook is already a legend."

Meanwhile, the American Multinational Corporation replied to multiple users praising the idol's global influence and left emotions of clapping, love, and others. The comment section of the film was filled with users praising him.

Expand Tweet

The singer has been honored by the Gold House under the Entertainment & Media section of the A100 list. The idol's debut digital single Seven followed by the release of a studio album, GOLDEN, has created many records and become a household name.

Gold House's 2024 A100 List also cited the Golden Maknae's milestone of emerging as the first Asian to win Male Artist of the Year at the People's Choice Awards on its official website. The other K-pop artists featured in the list were ATEEZ, Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae, and Stray Kids.

Gold House releases a list of A100 annually in May, honoring the 100 most influential and impactful Asian and Pacific leaders who have spared their culture in society in the past years. They also recognize the unique contributions made by them. The community celebrates the achievements made by people from different aspects of life, including Business & Technology, Entertainment and Media, Fashion & Lifestyle, Gaming & Sports, and Social Impact.

Jungkook began his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside his fellow group member Jimin. The duo reportedly joined duty as companion soldiers through the Buddy system.

After concluding five weeks of basic training, the singer was deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division and recently assigned the duty of a cook. The Golden Maknae is expected to be discharged from service in 2025.